National YoungArts week kicks off in Miami with performances, workshops and opportunities

High schoolers from around the country arrive in Miami each January for National YoungArts Week, which kicks off on Monday, Jan. 6 and continues through Saturday, Jan. 11.

Among the elite group are 57 students from South Florida. Events for the students will take place throughout the city and public events will take place on the YoungArts Campus on Biscayne Boulevard and at the New World Center and Regal Cinema, both in Miami Beach.

“Given that South Florida, and Miami in particular, is a global cultural destination home to incredible artists, arts educators, and arts organizations in every discipline, we’re thrilled–though not surprised–to recognize so many artists from this region,” says Lauren Slone, vice president of programs at YoungArts.

Courtesy of Jason Koerner 2024 YoungArts Visual Arts Finalist Kierra Reese Korner next to work by Artist Rashaad Newsome during the 2024 YoungArts Week gallery opening.

The 15 to 18-year-old finalists were chosen across 10 artistic disciplines – visual arts, voice, writing, classical music, design, dance, film, jazz, photography, and theater. During the week-long event, the high schoolers participate in interdisciplinary classes and workshops and are mentored by leading artists in their respective fields.

As YoungArts finalists, the high schoolers have the opportunity to be nominated for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars in Arts award established by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 and expanded in 1979 to include recognition for excellence in the arts.

A large pool of applicants and rigorous application process makes being named a finalist and participating in YoungArts Week a highlight of the student’s high school years.

“This year we received nearly 11,000 applications and approximately 7 percent were chosen as Winners and Winners with Distinction,” said Slone.

We spoke to two Miami high schoolers who are finalists and know the application process all too well. Visual arts finalists Janae Crespo from New World School of the Arts and Nyle Jones from the Design & Architecture Senior High School shared about their process and excitement of being chosen from such a large group of applicants.

“I had an idea for a new series in my work where I would explore the surrealism of our digital age using photogrammetry and binary, digital mediums,” says Jones. “Once I saw that my idea might be accepted into the photography category, I went full steam ahead on completing my body of work.”

Courtesy of Andrea Lorena Artist Laurie Simmons leads students on a tour during the 2024 YoungArts Week.

When he creates his pieces, the visuals go hand in hand with the concept, so he made his work and wrote a thesis on what the pieces meant. Once it was time to submit, he says, “I synthesized my work and writings and sent it off. Along with my photography series was a body of visual art and a film that each used surrealism and magical realism to explore their own individual topics.”

Crespo credits a trio of art teachers with “helping me throughout the entire YoungArts application process from editing my writing to critiquing the pieces I made. I submitted pieces I have made in the last year that all fell under the same ideas of religion, family, and tradition,” she said.

When they were notified that they had made it as finalists, each said it was an exhilarating experience coupled with excitement and much gratitude.

“When I found out I was completely surprised and super excited so much so that I barely heard what they were telling me on the phone after revealing I had won. I ran all around my house looking for my mom to tell her the good news,” says Crespo.

Jones was equally excited and elated, especially given he had been applying to YoungArts annually since his sophomore year, submitting in the visual arts category except for this year when he decided to apply to multiple disciplines. He says last year’s e-mail alerting him he had made it to the final round gave him the confidence boost to give it another try.

“The entire week leading up to Nov. 25 when the list of winners was being released, I sat anxiously by my phone waiting for the fated email or phone call. The call came when I was on my hour-long drive home from school, ” recalls Jones. “At first, I thought it was a spam call before I called back and realized it was not. Because I applied to multiple disciplines, I had to ask them to clarify which award I had won with distinction. When they said photography, I was incredibly surprised because I have always submitted to visual arts.”

Jones also credits moving out of his comfort zone and experimenting with different mediums as a recipe for success. “You might end up finding your voice in a place you do not expect. When it comes to Young Arts, I am so happy that I did not let my initial rejections dissuade me. In my case, the third time really was the charm.”

When asked how this year’s YoungArts compares to past years, Slone explains that “the interdisciplinary class series which brings smaller cohorts of artists together to learn from each other’s practices. Professional artists Sorcha Augustine, Akim Funk Buddha, Robin Frohardt, Jamire Williams, and Charles Yang have exciting workshops planned. Whereas the rest of the week is about deepening what artists may already excel at, the interdisciplinary classes bring everyone outside of their comfort zones and encourage new connections.”

Jason Koerner / National Young Arts Week January Grammy and Tony-nominated actor, singer and music director Michael McElroy leads a teaching workshop during 2024 YoungArts Week.

The alumni who return to lead the workshops and mentoring sessions also love that the week “provides an incredibly important opportunity to build lasting relationships. Many artists have met lifelong collaborators, mentors, and best friends during this unique experience,” says Slone. “We are welcoming approximately 100 guest artists, all of whom are amazing, celebrated practitioners that have incredible ideas, experience, and knowledge to share.”

Those events they are leading will take place on the YoungArts Campus, Anthropologie, Bakehouse Art Complex, Books & Books, Green Haven Project, Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, M3 Studios, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel, Miami City Ballet, New World Center, and peer music.

Crespo and Jones both know the importance this prestigious honor can have on their career trajectory and the company they are in. Kerry Washington, Timothee Chalamet, Jon Batiste, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman are all finalists of YoungArts.

“This honor has reinforced the idea of art being more than just a hobby for me. I do not know what college I will attend but I do know for sure I will always find a way to pursue art whether it be in or outside of school,” says Crespo. “It’s truly a beautiful thing to receive support from a community of extremely talented individuals who care about my art as much as I do.”

And for Jones, winning YoungArts “means the world when it comes to where I take my work moving forward. In terms of college, having a national award like this has propped up my applications immensely to both art and non-art schools. Having this kind of support really validates all the work put into that journey. I am eternally grateful and so excited for the future!”

Public events allow a glimpse into each of the categories/genres and the talented young performers. They include a classical, jazz and pop voice performance; jazz and theater performance; dance and singer/songwriter performance; classical music concert; writers’ readings; a design, photography and visual arts exhibition and film screenings.

IF YOU GO:

What: 2025 National Young Arts Week

Where: New World Center, 500 17 St., Miami Beach; Young Arts Jewel Box, Young Arts Gallery, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

When: 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, classical, jazz and pop vocalists; 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, jazz and theater; 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, dance and singer/songwriter and 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, classical music concert all at New World Center. 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, writers’ readings at YoungArts Jewel Box; 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, visual arts exhibition opening at YoungArts Gallery; 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, film screenings at Regal South Beach.

Tickets: $15

Information: 800-870-2787 and youngarts.org/