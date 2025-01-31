The 2025 South Florida Folk and Acoustic Music Festival kicks off in Davie

This weekend, the 2025 South Florida Folk & Acoustic Music Festival takes place at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds in Davie.

Running Friday through Sunday, the festival will bring together top national artists and some of South Florida’s best in blues, Americana, country, and world music.

More than 50 performers will take the stage over the weekend. Shows will be held on two stages on Friday at 3pm - 8pm, Saturday 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., and Sunday 11:30 am - 8:30 p.m.

In addition to the performances, song swaps, music workshops, and lessons will be held throughout the weekend.

Michael Stock, who hosts WLRN's weekly Folk and Acoustic Music show, says he’s excited about the festival’s lineup and especially about a folk music legend who takes the stage on Sunday night.

“It has an incredible lineup of artists,” he said. “Sarah Lee Guthrie, who doesn't perform that much at all, but she's the granddaughter of Woody Guthrie, the daughter of Arlo Guthrie. I saw her perform a couple years ago, performing some of her father's and grandfather's songs. It was spellbounding.”

The festival and Stock's WLRN show have no affiliation, but he is one of the judges for the festival’s marquee event, the songwriter competition that will be held on Saturday at 10 p.m.

“What I look for is something that's unique, something that is creative. Yes, I am looking for words, I'm looking for lyrics that fit well in the format that doesn't sound like anything I've ever heard before. And I'm looking for something that hits me, that either makes me laugh or cry, something that hits my emotion,” he said.

In his 45 years on air, Stock says that folk music has changed tremendously.

“When I started my show 45 years ago, I didn't play drums with my music. And now, everything's accepted. Drums, accordion, even electric guitars, hip hop and rap is considered folk music because it's the music of the people.”

Which is what he says makes the South Florida folk music scene so special.

“ It's involving everybody now. It used to be kind of segregated, the bluegrass people stayed in the bluegrass world, the Latin people stayed in the Latin world, The old time people stayed in the old time world. Now there's more of an integration. Everybody respects everybody’s music and is willing to make it new,” he said.

IF YOU GO:

What: “2025 South Florida Folk and Acoustic Music Festival”

When: Friday at 3pm, Saturday at 10am, Sunday at 11:30am.

Where: Bergeron Rodeo Grounds, 4201 SW 65th Way, Davie, FL 33314

Cost: Members: Friday: $21 Saturday or Sunday: $47 Saturday and Sunday: $84. Late Day (after 5 pm on Saturday or Sunday): $37, Weekend pass: $95 Non-Members: Friday: $27, Saturday or Sunday: $63 Saturday and Sunday: $105 Late Day: $42 Weekend pass: $125

All Children (13-18): 1 day $20, Weekend $35