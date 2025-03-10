Israel Philharmonic’s U.S. tour goes beyond borders, opens at Miami’s Arsht Center

It began as a vision—a bold dream to give Jewish musicians a home, and a young nation an orchestra. When Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman founded the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in 1936, he set out to “unite the country’s desire for an orchestra with the Jewish musicians’ desire for a homeland.” Nearly 90 years later, his dream not only endures but thrives. The orchestra remains a cornerstone of Israel’s cultural identity, bringing generations together through music, and its mission remains as powerful as ever: to inspire, connect, and share the universal language of music.

“People often say classical music is in decline, but in reality, it’s everywhere—in films, video games, and the media we consume daily,” says Yuval Shapiro, Trumpet Chair and a member of the orchestra’s management team. “The challenge for orchestras today is to bridge that gap, to show audiences that attending a live concert isn’t intimidating but an enriching experience.”

Expanding its reach both locally and internationally, the orchestra has seen a surge in attendance, particularly among younger listeners. “In Israel, we have around 13,000 concert subscribers, mainly in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem. When we couldn’t travel abroad (during COVID), we focused on our local audience—and it paid off,” explains Yair Mashiach, secretary general of the ensemble.

Oded Antman / Courtesy of Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Since its creation in 1936, the orchestra remains a cornerstone of Israel’s cultural identity with a mission to inspire, connect, and share the universal language of music.

With new energy, an evolving repertoire, and Lahav Shani at the helm, the orchestra is exploring fresh ways to engage its audience. “People are shifting from buying subscriptions to purchasing single tickets, largely due to the challenges of recent years—the pandemic, the war, and other uncertainties. But when we look at the bigger picture, we’re encouraged. Our audience’s faith in us remains strong, and in the end, we’re not playing to fewer people—we’re playing to more,” explains Mashiach.

The renowned institution, led and conducted by Shani, returns to the United States for a five-city tour with Miami the first stop on Wednesday, March 19 at 8 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

“Lahav is a phenomenal musician and a fascinating person—intelligent, knowledgeable, and deeply connected to the orchestra. Many of us have known him for years, and watching him step into this role has been truly interesting,” says Shapiro.

Shani renewed his contract with the orchestra in February 2025 and will remain music director until at least 2032. He first stepped into the role in 2020 when he succeeded the renowned conductor Zubin Mehta.

“(Shani) actively commissions new works and champions major Israeli compositions from the 20th century. Planning meetings with him are a privilege—his approach is collaborative, engaging, and full of fresh ideas. It’s always a dynamic exchange, never about authority, but about listening and creating together.”

The tour’s program showcases masterpieces from the 19th and 20th centuries, including Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, “Scottish,” inspired by the rugged beauty of Scotland, and one of Tchaikovsky’s most iconic works—either Symphony No. 5 or “Pathétique” (No. 6), depending on the city. In Miami, Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 6” is on the program.

“Tchaikovsky’s Fifth and Sixth Symphonies are such a huge part of our repertoire. They’re these big, sweeping, emotional works, and we wanted to pair them with pieces that have a strong connection to Jewish composers,” says Shapiro.

The day after the Miami performance, the orchestra travels to West Palm Beach for a performance on Thursday, March 20 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, where the program features Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5” along with Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No. 3.”

“For the Fifth Symphony, we’re playing it alongside Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony—which isn’t Jewish at all, but it’s interesting because it shows this transition from classical to romantic music. Both symphonies go on this really powerful journey, starting in a minor key, full of tension and struggle, and then breaking through into something hopeful. That shift—from darkness to light—feels especially relevant right now.”

In addition to these symphonic masterworks, the orchestra will present music deeply rooted in Jewish heritage, carrying both historical and emotional significance.

Shapiro shares that the first half of the program in Miami features works by Jewish composers: Tzvi Avni’s “Prayer,” Max Bruch’s “Kol Nidrei,” and Leonard Bernstein’s “Halil.”

“Bernstein’s ‘Halil’ is a deeply moving flute concerto he wrote in memory of a young musician who was killed in the Yom Kippur War. Bernstein was such a huge part of our orchestra’s history—he even conducted us during Israel’s War of Independence. So this program feels incredibly meaningful, especially now. It’s not about religion, it’s about emotion—grief, memory, resilience. And then you have Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique,” which is so heartbreaking—it builds and builds with all this energy, and then in the final movement, it just fades away, like a heartbeat slowing down. It’s devastating but beautiful. If people can make it to both programs in Florida, they’ll really get to experience two sides of an incredible musical story.”

The orchestra embarks on the tour at a time of heightened political tensions and rising antisemitism. When asked about the challenges of performing in such an environment, Shapiro and Mashiach emphasize the importance of focusing on the music.

“I try to explain, no matter where we play—whether in Europe or the U.S.—that we are at the heart of Israeli culture. But we are not ambassadors of the Israeli government. What we represent is purely the artistry and excellence of Israeli musicianship,” says Shapiro. “You should treat us the same way you would treat the Berlin Philharmonic. This is about great music, a great program, a great conductor, and outstanding soloists. The priority should be the music —this orchestra has 88 years of history, and that legacy speaks for itself.”

Despite the political climate, the orchestra remains committed to its mission of sharing music with audiences from all walks of life.

“We know where we come from, and we understand the complexities. Even when people protest against us, we try to engage with them. We ask, ‘What is it you want?’ Because in reality, what we do is an example of maintaining normalcy in Israel—preserving culture, keeping the arts alive, even in times of war, even with all the challenges we face,” say Mashiach. “Music offers comfort. We don’t ask about political views when people come to our concerts, and frankly, we don’t care. What matters is that, for those two hours, people can find a moment of escape, a moment of connection.”

And as the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra embarks on its tour, its musicians remain dedicated to creating moments of deep emotional connection—both for themselves and their audiences. Music, after all, has the power to transcend barriers, offering comfort, reflection, and inspiration. “I remember just a few weeks ago, I went to see “War Requiem” by Britten at the Israeli Opera, and it was so moving—I just started crying in the audience. And I wasn’t the only one,” one musician shared. “It’s something we need to do. I truly hope the public in Miami, West Palm Beach, and California (the orchestra continues its tour to Palm Desert, San Francisco and Costa Mesa) will come to the concert and have an experience that is both beneficial and meaningful,” says Shapiro.

Beyond its history and its mission, the Israel Philharmonic carries something intangible yet unmistakable—a unique sound, shaped by its musicians and the spirit of the country it represents. “We have a sound like no other,” says Mashiach.

They hope to share that sound with audiences, offering an experience that lingers long after the final note fades.

IF YOU GO

What: The Israel Philharmonic conducted by Music Director Lahav Shani

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 19 and 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 20

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.

Cost: In Miami: $40, $55, $80, $97, $131, $190; in West Palm Beach: $40, $75, $90, $125, $165, $180.

Information: 305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org; 561-832-7469 or kravis.org

ArtburstMiami.com is a nonprofit news partner of WLRN, providing news on theater, dance, visual arts, music and the performing arts.