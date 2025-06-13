Rising star vocalist returns to her native West Palm Beach for museum show

Meecah, the powerhouse vocalist and actor, is back performing in her native West Palm Beach after years of touring with major theater productions, which included a high-profile stint as part of the touring company for a production of the musical Hamilton.

This time, she’s returning with her own music.

Meecah has been crafting an acting and music career that defies easy categorization. Stepping into her first leading role in The Harder They Come at the Public Theater — the same venue where Hamilton was born — was a deeply personal experience.

"It was great to connect to my Caribbean roots," Meecah told WLRN.

With a Bahamian father and African-American mother, Meecah credits her musical family for shaping her artistic path, calling herself a “South Baha fusion," she previously told WLRN.

But when a planned move to Broadway with another show, The Wiz, didn’t materialize, she found extra time to “reset” and focus on her personal music.

Meecah’s focus on original songs shines in her upcoming single, "Answers," out July 15, inspired by her faith in God and backed by live band instrumentation —organs, guitars, and drums.

“I wrote it about an answered prayer that I had been waiting for a very, very long time,” Meecah said. “ The connection is to God and, and how God answers that prayer for me. But for anyone, it [the song] could be however they perceive it.”

Brandon Minieri West Palm Beach native Meecah performed at a sold-out show at the iconic Joe's Pub in New York City. | November 2024

Her upcoming, stripped-down acoustic performance at Palm Beach County’s prestigious Norton Museum’s Art After Dark series promises a mix of originals and covers — a nod to her multifaceted roots.

Beyond live shows, Meecah is extending her talents into film and television, appearing on Power: Raising Kanan , an American crime drama spin-off of the show Power on the Starz TV network. Meecah played the character Michelle Harewood. The first episode aired on April 11. She is set to appear in future episodes.

"I think it's really ironic that my first TV show was Power because it's a show based off of music," Meecah said. "I thought that that was really fun — that God was playing with me.”

When asked if she sees herself more as a singer than an actor today, Meecah didn’t hesitate: “That’s who I’ve always wanted to be,” she said, citing the late iconic singer Whitney Houston as an inspiration.

“If I were to emulate the career path, she [Houston] did mainly music and did amazing movies,” she said. “I would love to do that mixed with stage. That is the trajectory that I want for myself.”

IF YOU GO

What: Meecah, live at the Norton

When: June 13

Where: Norton Museum of Art: 1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Information: More details here

