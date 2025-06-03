New travel photography exhibit in West Palm Beach spotlights beauty of cultural rituals

In an age where cultural practices are often seen as relics of the past, photographer and documentarian Jefferine Jean-Jacques reframes tradition as fluid, “living practice,” deeply embedded in our everyday rituals.

Brooklyn-born Jean-Jacques, a Haitian-American based in West Palm Beach, told WLRN her debut travel photography exhibit, Rootwork, attempts to ground viewers in the beauty of ordinary moments while exploring cultural differences.

It’s an attempt to help viewers “feel rooted, especially in this fast-paced world.”

The exhibit features a series of dim-lit, earth tone colors that illuminate the actions of everyday people — from a mother in Ethiopia smashing coffee beans to a man in India weaving pashmina, a fine, wool fabric made from the undercoat of Changthangi goats in India.

“ Sometimes when you are aware of what you're doing, it's becomes more impactful,” she explains, “ once you are, you take more care and there's more pride to it.”

Jefferine Jean-Jacques "In a dimly lit workshop, a man weaves a pashmina scarf. Every movement is rhythm, repetition, and skill." - Jefferine Jean-Jacques | India

Documenting cultural rituals holds unique value, connecting people to land, traditions and ancestors, Jean-Jacques added.

“This series is kind of exploring how culture shows up, not just in ceremonies or festivals, but just in everyday life: How we cook, how we work, how we pray, how we walk a familiar path,” she said.

For Jean-Jacques, that means capturing home life in South Florida, where she lives, for a future exhibit.

IF YOU GO

What: Rootwork, a solo exhibition by Jefferine Jean-Jacques

When: June 6 through June 19

Where: The Peach 3950 Georgia Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Information: More details here

