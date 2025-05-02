Moth Radio Hour brings live storytelling to Miami with 'Only in Miami' theme

The Moth Radio Hour, which airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. on WLRN, South Florida’s only public radio station, is coming to Miami for a live show on Thursday, May 8.

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme.

You can sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show. Thursday night’s theme: “Only in Miami.”

Moth StorySlam producers are asking storytellers to prepare a five-minute tale of events that transpired in your town that couldn’t happen elsewhere. Secret histories or local mysteries. Tourist traps or hidden gems. Your adventures to the notorious make-out spot, your segment in the local paper, or your run-in with famous or infamous people.

“The suburbs or the city, on top of a mountain or at the bottom of a valley, tell us about what makes Miami,” say the producers.

IF YOU GO

What: Moth StorySlam: “Only in Miami”

When: Thursday, May 8, beginning at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Tickets are $15. Find more info about purchasing a ticket here.

