Afro-Cuban musician brings funk and jazz to West Palm Beach

Grammy-nominated Cuban musician Cimafunk is bringing his Afro-Cuban rhythms and Black American funk energy to West Palm Beach this Friday.

Dubbed the James Brown of Cuba, Cimafunk — who has jammed with icons from George Clinton and Jon Batiste to CeeLo Green and Alejandro Sanz — told WLRN making music has proved therapeutic and provides an avenue for self-discovery.

His nine-piece band blends Afro-Cuban soul with funk — the clave and percussion instruments bridge deep-rooted musical connections between Cuba and New Orleans jazz.

Cima underlines the similarity of beat patterns in the sound coming from both places. "When you see that in New Orleans, basically you can find that the rhythm is mostly the same, the essence,” he said. “So it's really connected, always.”

His latest album, Pa' Tu Cuerpa, which translates to For Your Body, conjures up that same spirit, connecting body and soul. Each of his animated dance movements on stage is a homage to his Cuban and African ancestry.

Cima, who drew praise for his NPR Tiny Desk performance in 2020, said his high-energy music is also quite intimate, serving as a vehicle for education and self-discovery.

Beneath Cimafunk’s infectious Afro-Cuban grooves lies a rich historical legacy: his name honors the cimarróns — escaped enslaved Africans who forged independent communities.

He told WLRN part of his musical journey is tied to figuring out his family’s African background.

“ So I start to try to reach out for the elder in the family,” he said. “They started to [tell] me the stories, the stories that was there, everything was there, all the information.”

Cima said he found The Autobiography of a Runaway Slave by Miguel Barnet especially helpful; it's the life story of one of Cuba's last surviving cimarróns.

"So at that point, I got so obsessed with that. I started to write a couple songs at that moment that were super close to my identity,” he said.

IF YOU GO:

What: Cimafunk

When: May 23, 2025

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts: 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401Information: More details here

