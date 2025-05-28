Commissioner spearheading Playhouse project will address collapse

After the partial collapse of the historic Coconut Grove Playhouse last week, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner is planning to address the public about the project.

Last Friday, streets in front of the 1927 structure were closed after workers accidentally removed a load-bearing wall on the second floor, causing a collapse on the 3rd floor.

The mistake sent crews working through the holiday weekend to stabilize the building.

Now, the commissioner spearheading the project will speak out. Commissioner Raquel Regalado says says she will offer details on the status of stabilization efforts will be given at a virtual meeting on June 4, at 6 p.m.

She says crews are still working against the project’s original timeline of reopening in the Spring of 2027.

