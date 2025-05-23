Construction mistake Jeopardizes Coconut Grove Playhouse

The partial collapse of the Coconut Grove Playhouse earlier this week was caused by a construction mistake that severely compromised the structural integrity of the historic theater’s roof and exterior walls, a City of Miami spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

“During the demolition process, a load-bearing wall on the second floor was mistakenly removed, causing a partial collapse of the third floor. As a result, the roof structure has been severely compromised, and the exterior wall facing Main Highway is now unstable,” the City of Miami said in a written statement shared with the Spotlight.

“Two preliminary engineering assessments, completed on May 22, 2025, confirmed that the affected exterior walls pose a serious risk of collapse,” the city added.

The twin assessments prompted city officials to close a busy stretch of Main Highway to traffic between Franklin Avenue and Commodore Plaza on Friday morning in “an abundance of caution,” in the words of one city staffer.

A fence was erected around the front of the theater and construction workers were seen on site Friday assembling what appeared to be wooden bracing. What steps, if any, have been taken to secure the building was not immediately clear. Also unclear: how long Main Highway will remain closed.

“Emergency stabilization efforts are underway and are expected to be completed within eight calendar days,” the city said.

Demolition work at the Coconut Grove Playhouse was halted on Wednesday morning after a portion of the third floor collapsed, raining debris down onto construction workers below.

Two workers who were inside the 1926 building on the second floor were hit by falling debris, sustaining minor injuries, according to City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

The workers were able to evacuate, and no one was transported from the scene for medical care. “They were never trapped,” Sanchez said.

“The workers were hit by a little bit of debris as they were exiting,” City of Miami spokeswoman Kenia Fallat added. The workers were treated on site and released.

(Don Finefrock for the Spotlight) A portion of the playhouse’s third floor collapsed this week, raining debris down on workers inside the building at the time.

The construction site, at the corner of Main Highway and Charles Avenue, was cordoned off, City of Miami building officials were called to the scene, and a stop-work order was issued.

The partial collapse of the third floor was visible from the street through the playhouse’s second floor windows, as workers from John Bell Construction huddled on the sidewalk with building officials to assess the situation.

John Bell Construction, the company hired by Miami-Dade County to perform the work, did not respond to an interview request from the Spotlight.

A county spokeswoman did respond, however, when asked whether the county would now reassess its plan to restore a portion of the historic playhouse and reopen it as a smaller theater.

“On Wednesday morning, a section of the third-level wood flooring in the front building of the Coconut Grove Playhouse gave way and collapsed onto the second floor. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no historic architectural elements were affected,” Liliana Hernandez-Constenia, a spokeswoman for the county’s Department of Cultural Affairs, said in a written statement.

“Structural engineers are actively assessing the area. In coordination with City of Miami building officials, they are developing a plan to safely move forward with the project while ensuring the well-being of workers, the public, and the integrity of the site.

It was not immediately clear how long the stop-work order would be in place.

Demolition work began in April after the county received a demolition permit from the City of Miami. In recent weeks, construction workers have been gutting the rear auditorium of the playhouse. More recently, workers removed the boards and glass covering the second-floors windows at the front of the playhouse.

The county plans to demolish the rear auditorium and replace it with a smaller 300-seat theater. The distinctive 1926 Mediterranean Revival building that faces Main Highway – currently painted a pale blue – would be restored as part of the plan.

Opponents of the county’s revival plan have gone to court to stop the demolition but, to date, have not been successful. The lawsuit is pending.

The partial collapse happened inside the front building, which has stood empty for 19 years, raising concerns about the condition of the structure. The playhouse closed abruptly in 2006 amid financial difficulties.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated on Friday May 23 with additional information provided by City of Miami spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.