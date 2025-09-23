Actor Ethan Hawke to be honored with 'Variety Virtuoso Award' at Miami Film Festival GEMS

Acclaimed actor, director, and author Ethan Hawke will be presented with the Variety Virtuoso Award at the Miami Film Festival GEMS on Sunday, November 2.

The event will take place at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Auditorium at 7 p.m.

The award honors Hawke’s illustrious career spanning more than three decades in film, theater, and television. His upcoming projects include the new FX drama series "The Lowdown," which premieres Tuesday (Sept. 23), and the film "Blue Moon," his latest collaboration with director Richard Linklater, set for release on Oct. 17.

As part of the tribute, Hawke will participate in a Q&A session about his career with Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh.

"Variety is honored to sit down with Ethan Hawke for a wide-ranging conversation about his career at the Miami Film Festival," Setoodeh said in a statement. "With more than 70 credits in films — we all have our favorite Ethan Hawke movie — and a career that includes TV, theater, directing and even writing novels, he is the definition of an artist who continues to reinvent himself. There is no one more deserving of the Variety Virtuoso Award."

Lauren Cohen, Director of Programming for the Miami Film Festival, praised Hawke’s extensive body of work.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with Variety again this year to honor the extraordinary talent of Ethan Hawke,” she said. “From his breakout role in Dead Poets Society to acclaimed performances in films like Before Sunrise, Training Day, and Boyhood, Ethan has built one of the most dynamic and enduring careers in modern cinema. His remarkable range across film, television, and theater has left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.”

The 12th Miami Film Festival GEMS, which celebrates the year’s top films and award contenders, is scheduled to run from October 29 to November 5, 2025. The full festival lineup will be announced Wednesday, October 1.

For ticket information to the Ethan Hawke event, click here.