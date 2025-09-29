There’s no place like home for two South Florida natives in the national tour of ‘The Wiz’

When the 50th anniversary tour of “The Wiz” opens at the Adrienne Arsht Center as the first show in the center’s Broadway in Miami season, two cast members will be performing on a stage where, as youngsters, they watched from the seats.

Amitria Fanae’, who plays Addaperie, The Good Witch of the North and understudies the roles of Aunt Em and Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West, is a native of Miami; Kameren Whigham, a member of the ensemble, is originally from Fort Lauderdale. Both grew up immersed in South Florida’s performing arts scene.

“My very first stage experience was going to see a production of ‘Tambourines to Glory’ at Miami Northwestern Senior High School,” said Fanae.’ “I remember being so captivated by it. There was something so mesmerizing about seeing the arts and the actors being able to tell a story and it being so real,” said the graduate of Booker T. Washington Senior High School in Miami.

Whigham, who said he “came out of the womb dancing,” first getting into hip hop and ballroom, then ballet, jazz, modern and musical theater—was also shaped by South Florida’s arts programs.

Jeremy Daniel Fort Lauderdale native Kameren Whigham, right, with Gregory Hamilton and Moriah Perry, as The Tornado in the North American tour of the Broadway revival of “The Wiz.”

“I used to go to the Arsht Center and watch the Miami City Ballet, and I saw shows like ‘The Lion King’ at that very theater,” said Whigham, a graduate of Dillard High School’s performing arts program.

“Now I get to perform on that same stage.”

The tour makes a stop at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts opening Tuesday, Oct. 7 and running through Sunday, Oct. 12.

After a 2024 Broadway run as of revival of the groundbreaking 1975 all-Black cast retelling of “The Wizard of Oz,” it’s the reimagining of the Frank Oz tale for a new generation, weaving in soul, R&B, gospel-rock, and ’70s funk. In its first national tour of the revival, Whigham said there are a few updates.

“The heart of “The Wiz” stays the same, but the heartbeat changes—a more modern sound, with contemporary fusion movement,” said Whigham.

Both performers followed their own yellow brick roads out of South Florida. Now living in Atlanta, Fanae’ went on to star as Celie in “The Color Purple,” a performance that earned her Broadway World’s Best Actress in a Musical award. She has also appeared in “Dreamgirls,” “Ain’t Misbehavin,’” “Godspell” and Disney’s “Festival of the Lion King.”

Courtesy of national tour of “The Wiz” From Miami, Amitria Fanae’ , and from Fort Lauderdale, Kameren Whigham are in the national tour of the Broadway revival of “The Wiz” coming to the Adrienne Arsht Center Oct. 7-12.

Whigham, a graduate of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, has danced with PHILADANCO! and appeared in Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues.” For both actors, this is their first Broadway national tour. For them, bringing this milestone production home feels like a full-circle moment.

“It’s a blessing. Growing up, I knew I wanted to inspire and give back to people, so I’m honored that my family, friends, and community get to see me perform on that very stage,” said Whigham.

Fanae’ echoed the sentiment, noting the pride she feels representing Miami as part of a national tour.

“I’m excited for my community to see the work that I put in and to know that there is beauty that comes from Liberty City and Overtown — and that no dream is too impossible to achieve with good work and faith,” said Fanae’.

That homecoming is framed by the vision of choreographer JaQuel Knight, who grew up in North Carolina where his Southern roots shaped his creative approach.

“I grew up in church, so the foundation of my artistry is rooted in Gospel, in the soul of the South,” he said.

Knight, the creative force behind Beyoncé’s dance moves on “Single Ladies,” has choreographed a long list of headline-making performances—from Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video. But for him, “The Wiz” stands apart.

“It’s something about the story, how it’s told in this version, that feels like it’s a piece for everyone — regardless of your age range, regardless of where you come from,” he said. “There’s a little piece of music, a little piece of song, a little piece of story that everyone can lean into, and that makes this version very important for now.”

Knight described the cast as joyful, with “so much love and chemistry, which is magical to see on stage.” He added that he is eager for Miami audiences to experience that energy and he hopes they leave feeling “the sense of love, the sense of community, and the sense of joy that has been poured into this.”

Jeremy Daniel Dillard High School graduate Kameren Whigham, center, performs with the

ensemble in the Emerald City scene in “The Wiz.”

It’s a vision Knight says extends beyond the stage, especially for young audiences. And inspired by his two South Florida performers, he also wants the production to be an inspiration.

“Especially the kids who will get to see themselves on stage, see themselves in these characters, and know they can dream just as big,” he said.

Fanae’ also spoke about the impact of young audiences seeing characters that feel representative of them on stage.

“For little Black and Brown kids to be able to sit in the audience and see themselves in these characters — that’s everything. It says, ‘You can do this too, and your story matters,’ ” she said.

Whigham said some of the most powerful moments have been when he’s performed for young audiences.

“The most rewarding is hearing the audience clap, cry, scream — even 3,000 kids at a matinee who didn’t stop cheering,” he said. “Sometimes I have to pinch myself and be thankful I get to carry the torch of this legacy — that I get to inspire the next generation, just like I was inspired growing up watching ‘The Wiz.’ To now be a part of this cultural phenomenon is…honestly speechless.”

As “The Wiz” marks its 50th anniversary, the show’s themes may be as timely as ever.

“Right now, this story is what we need. Dorothy finding her tribe — people who don’t look like her — and choosing community,” said Knight.

For Fanae’ , it’s also an opportunity for audiences to look within.

“‘The Wiz’ shows us that we already have everything we need. Dorothy didn’t have to go searching far and wide — she had courage, love, and wisdom within her all along. That’s the kind of reminder audiences need right now.”

WHAT: Broadway in Miami’s “The Wiz”

WHERE: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, Oct. 7 to 10, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 1 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12.

COST: $47.97, $83.07, $118.17, $141.57, $159.12, $176.67 (includes fees)

INFORMATION: 305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org.

