Park Chan-wook, Lucy Liu, and 'Knives Out Mystery' headline 12th Miami Film Festival GEMS lineup

The 12th edition of the Miami Film Festival GEMS, the organization’s fall midseason event, unveiled on Wednesday its full lineup of cinema from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5.

The 2024 program is set to feature 40 films originating from more than 20 countries.

The Festival will open with the screening of the critically acclaimed film No Other Choice. Director Park Chan-wook will be in attendance for the opening night ceremony, where he will be honored with the prestigious "Precious Gem Master Award."

The event features the highly anticipated mystery feature, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, serving as the official closing night selection.

In addition to the opening and closing night spectacles, the Festival will present two more Precious Gem Awards to major industry figures. Actress Lucy Liu will receive a Precious Gem Award at a special screening of her film Rosemead, and costume designer Mona May will be honored at a 30th-anniversary screening event for the iconic comedy Clueless.

The GEMS program will also feature several high-profile Centerpiece screenings, including Belén, Hamnet, Jay Kelly, Nuremberg, Sentimental Value, and The Secret Agent.

Browse the complete lineup of films here.