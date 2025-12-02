Art meets tech: 6 ways to experience both during Miami Art Week

A lot has changed over the past few years in the art world. Digital art has become a popular form of expression for artists, and art fairs have taken notice. To help you plan your week, we’ve compiled some highlights at some of the art fairs – including an exhibit from Miami’s own Blackdove – as well as museums showcasing tech-forward art that will be premiering during Miami Art Week. Enjoy your week!

[Note to readers: Our platform won’t support bringing these art illustrations to digital life – you will have to visit and see them for yourself!]

1. Art Basel Miami Beach (Dec. 5 – 7)

Zero 10 puts curated digital art at the forefront of Miami’s original art fair, which is expected to draw 80,000 attendees. The screenshot above is from the artist Lu Yang’s DOKU-Heaven, part of the UBS Art Collection on display.

“Zero 10 brings together key forces across the digital art ecosystem – artists, studios, and galleries whose practices are reshaping how art is made, seen and collected. From generative and algorithmic systems to robotics, sculpture, painting, light and sound, the presentations highlight the diversity and conceptual sophistication of a field that has become integral to contemporary art and is now claiming its place within the broader market,” said Eli Scheinman, the curator of Zero 10, in a press release.

Noah Horowitz, the CEO of Art Basel, said in a press statement that “Zero 10 reflects a strategic conviction: digital art is no longer at the margins – it is integral to how art and the market are evolving in real time.”

Additional tech-centered art that will be at Art Basel include:

VideoSculpture XX (The World’s 6th Sense) by Emmanuel Van der Auwera of the Harlan Levey Gallery, in Brussels, will be on display in the Meridians section of Art Basel.

The six-channel video installation uses military-grade thermal footage to blend the lines between safety and surveillance.

Kinder Scout by Holly Herndon & Mat Dryhurst, represented by the Fellowship Gallery, in London, represents an evolution in their development of new protocols for an image-generator system.

The duo creates new-media installations “that use AI as a structuring tool for situations and gatherings of subjectivities.”

Kinder Scout is a digital canvas “that uses machine learning to distill data down to concepts.”

2. CONTEXT Art Miami (Dec. 2 – 7)

CONTEXT Art Miami is the sister fair to Art Miami nad features art from emerging and mid-career artists.

Blackdove, the Miami-based digital art company, is launching its first art fair presence at CONTEXT Art Miami and welcomes the Miami tech community. Blackdove will present “Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome, an immersive curated selection of moving-images, generative works, and screen-based art that unite art, technology, and emotion.

“Blackdove extends the tradition of art into the digital age, honoring the gallery, the curator, and the collector while transforming every screen into a living canvas. At CONTEXT Miami, we’re showing how Code and Canvas: The Digital Art Genome can transcend platforms and become part of daily life.” said Marc Billings, founder and CEO of Blackdove.

Find Blackdove’s exhibit at Booth C8. “We have available tickets to hand out to the tech community. If anyone follows and DMs us on either X or IG @blackdoveart, we are ready to supply,” Billings said.

Additional tech-centered highlights:

Seen: Los Angeles–based multidisciplinary artist Donna Isham will be showing her work at CONTEXT for her fourth year (booth A10), unveiling Seen (2025), an eight-foot painting that shows how emotion, vulnerability, and perception inhabit space. “Seen is about the courage to exist without concealment. It’s the moment when internal truth takes visible form,” said Isham. Through collaborating with her award-winning composer husband, Mark Isham, her art takes on an immersive form, transforming select works into multisensory experiences “where projection, sound, and motion dissolve the line between observer and environment.”

Museum of Artificial Art (MoAa): See art from five artists who will make you question if their medium is a painting, a photograph or something else entirely. The gallery’s mission statement says: “MoAa exists to shape new frameworks for how we see, think, and collect—positioning art and AI as a new form of creative praxis.”

Ryan Green Gallery will spotlight pop-artist Maggie Hall’s technology-driven paintings, which are AI-generated, then hand-painted in CMYK dots, “framing a tactile augmented reality.”

BitBasel, an art meets tech fair, returns for its sixth year at the Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach. This year’s theme “Fingerprints of Humanity,” will feature panel discussions, exhibitions, performances and events.

A silver casting of Michelangelo’s “Battle of the Centaurs,” will be presented “in a fractionalized ownership format” that allows multiple collectors to acquire the piece.

Former NASA astronaut and artist Nicole Stott is curating “Ocean Planet,” an exhibition “combining visual art with environmental themes around ocean conservation.”

The AstroGLPH project “aims to archive human cultural artifacts on the moon through art and blockchain technology,” with a launch scheduled for December from Cape Canaveral.

4. NADA (Dec 2 – 6)

El Consulado, a New York City-based art and cultural hub for Venezuelan artists, will present Corrupted Files (2006-2008) by artist and curator Alessandro Balteo-Yazbeck. His distorted, hypermodern c-prints created with faulty scanners “grapple with the nationalization of the Venezuelan oil industry and the 1973 international oil crisis.”

Window Projects, from the country of Georgia, will present a solo exhibition by Tamara K.E., featuring mixed media works on paper [Image below]. “Each work unfolds as a coPAded visual field where image, trace, and fragment coexist without hierarchy. These fields, both gestural and systematic, evoke unseen forces: historical residues, ghosted symbols, cultural codes, and data noise,” according to a press release.

5. PAMM

Founded in 2023, PAMMTV is Pérez Art Museum Miami’s streaming gallery for video art from South Florida, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the African Diaspora.

Beyond Representation (November 7, 2025 – June 1, 2026)

Beyond Representation on PAMMTV highlights the contributions made by Caribbean creators to video-performance from the mid-1980’s until today.

“Shaped by renewed debates about citizenship, nationalism, and gender rights, the second edition of Beyond Representation spotlights video performances in public spaces,” according to PAMM.

The series deploys performance art and video to reflect on how Caribbean artists use their bodies as sites of confrontation and care in this ongoing video-performance series organized by PAMM’s Caribbean Cultural Institute.

INTERTIDAL 2025 (currently on view until April 27, 2026)

This biennial exhibition celebrates South Florida’s contributions to contemporary media art. INTERTIDAL 2025 presents five landmark video works by different artists “that expand the boundaries of media art through the lens of Miami.”

“The works on view explore how current technologies from architectural renderings to virtual reality shape our relationships and regional futures,” according to a press statement.

Fragments of Time: Selections from PAMM’s Collection (currently on view until July 27, 2026)

Fragments of Time: Selections from PAMM’s Collection will show video works from the museum’s permanent collection to explore how artists contemplate the passage of time, memories, and the search for life’s meaning. Themes include Alzheimer’s disease, the role of shared cultural memory, the erosion of innocence and the fragility of memory in the digital era.

The Dania Beach based MAD Arts has been an art-meets-tech staple in the community for the past five years. During Miami Art Week, the museum will host three new exhibitions, showcasing the work of local artist RUTAMFI, London artists Studio Above&Below, and conceptual artist, ClownVamp, who’s interactive robot critiques “AI’s transformation from tool of exploration to engine of excess.”

Regenerative Symphony and QUANTUM LENS by Studio Above&Below features “data-driven and mixed reality works that bring resource recycling and quantum science to life.”

Rose Tinted by Miami-based Haitian-American artist, RUTAMFI, is “a meditation on nostalgia, fantasy and representation.” His process involves 2D hand-drawn animation, watercolor and projection-mapped CGI.

The museum’s other exhibitions, which feature robotics, sound art, animation, 3D scanning, coding and projection mapping, will be featured for a few more months.

This story was originally published by Refresh Miami, a WLRN News partner. Refresh Miami is the oldest and largest tech and startup community in Miami with over 16,000 members.