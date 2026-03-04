Grammy-winner Bilal brings his fusion of sounds to South Florida for the first time

Grammy-winning vocalist and songwriter Bilal brings his genre-blurring soul, jazz, funk and experimental R&B to South Florida for the first time, touring behind his first full-length album in nearly a decade, Adjust Brightness.

The 2026 Grammy-nominated album in the Best Progressive R&B category reflects a creative process of “searching for the right color and emotion” in each track, Bilal told WLRN, capturing joy and love amid pain and chaos.

He often experiences that joy on stage — this time performing classic and new material at Floyd Miami on Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m.

It’s hard to define the legendary Bilal. His jazz-infused progressive soul and organic live instrumentation are matched by his improvisational skill and wide vocal range.

The Philadelphia-born singer is your favorite artist’s favorite artist, with nearly 30 years of musical output and major collaborations ranging from Questlove and The Roots and J Dilla to Common, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.

And now, after an eight‑year hiatus, Bilal returns, saying that his typically long breaks between projects shape his creative process, especially when, as he puts it, you need to “figure out life” before putting pen to pad.

“I approach this record like a painting or a series of paintings, like an artist would,” he said.

“When you go to an exhibit, you don't know how long it took them to do those paintings and you don't know what the process was either.”

Bilal is a sonic‑focused artist — that's how he "paints" over tracks. He often prioritizes sound design, timbre, and atmosphere over lyrics. “A lot of times I would have the music, but I wanted the words to speak what the music was saying,” he added.

For the lyrics and message in his fifth studio album, he seems to be subverting expectations. On one hand, he’s chasing a lover ‘like prey’ in the track "Tell Me.” In the track "The Story,” featuring acclaimed pianist and producer Robert Glasper, the concept of love feels dark and gloomy.

Meanwhile, “Sunshine” is high‑spirited and meditative, and might leave you wanting to frolic in a random park.

“ I looked at a lot of [songs] like stories,” he said. "The song I did with Robert, I was trying to tell a dark tale about love — almost like a blues song. A lot of blues material, they don't really have good endings, but there's a kind of a hard lesson that's learned.”

Bilal said some of the characters on this album spotlight young men trying to find joy after growing up “in an urban war zone,” and women “trying to start life after being in a battered relationship.’”

That remains on brand. Bilal is known for thought‑provoking musings on universal love, Black joy, and complicated human relationships, made even more striking by his experimental R&B sound, anchored by his recognizable, elastic, jazz‑inflected, classically trained falsetto.

Bilal’s technical and musical reputation

Bilal was a key voice associated with the Soulquarians movement of the late ’90s — the music collective he shaped alongside musicians Questlove, J Dilla, Erykah Badu, Common, Yasiin bey formerly Mos Def, D’Angelo and others.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Bilal performed a highly acclaimed rendition of D'Angelo's iconic song “Untitled (How does it feel).” Bilal’s tribute to the late D’Angelo, who died last year of pancreatic cancer at the age of 51, was a reminder of how deep that shared musical DNA runs.

“ It meant a lot” to step in his shoes and bring that energy to the stage. He called the performance “bittersweet, but it was also therapeutic.”

“I see myself as a conduit when I'm doing this, especially performances. It's a lot easier to perform because it's not me. It's like an escape. Half of the time I'm not even there," he said.

Bilal has been on a strong public run during this album rollout. In 2025, he performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk, giving him another way to reintroduce himself to mainstream audiences after his long hiatus.

He said revisiting his old work during the performance, like his classic song “Soul Sista,” doesn’t change his current musical philosophy. He keeps the method behind his artistry loose.

“We don't really try to structure it so much so that we can leave room for the ghost, you know what I'm saying?

“Leave room for the moment to happen. I think that comes from my improvisational or jazz side. I like it to be loose for that reason," he said.

That’s the intimate relationship he has established with his fans and newcomers alike. "The audience is playing a role in that because their energy is kind of fueling what I’m doing,” he said.

“And, in turn, you're [the artist] fueling their energy as well. So it's just a healing moment for everybody.”