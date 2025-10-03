'West Wing' actor Joshua Malina to join New World Symphony for season opener

In the midst of what is arguably one of the most divisive periods in U.S. history, the New World Symphony in Miami Beach is opening its season with a piece that celebrates America's democratic ideals.

Lincoln Portrait by American composer Aaron Copland was commissioned in 1942 specifically to raise morale in the early days of World War II.

A main feature of the orchestral work is a narrator who reads excerpts from Abraham Lincoln's speeches and letters, including his famous Gettysburg Address.

Over the years, it’s been customary for orchestras to invite notable personalities like actors, poets or statesmen to read the spoken word portion.

Among the celebrities who have done so are actors Gregory Peck and James Earl Jones, actress Katharine Hepburn, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Neil Armstrong.

For the New World Symphony’s performance of Lincoln Portrait this weekend, the narrator will be actor Joshua Malina, perhaps best known for portraying Will Bailey on the NBC White House drama series The West Wing.

Malina says the thoughts and sentiments expressed by Lincoln in the 19th Century are still relevant to a modern audience — across the entire political spectrum.

"The whole piece feels to me like a reminder today at a very polarized, difficult time in our American politics to try to come together, for good," he says.

New World Symphony's season-opening concerts take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 5, with the Oct. 4 performance also being a WALLCAST® — one of NWS's free concerts projected live from the concert hall onto the building's 7,000-square-foot exterior wall in SoundScape Park, Miami Beach.

According to NWS officials, Saturday's outdoor audience will be getting an updated WALLCAST® experience; for the first time since New World Center opened its doors 15 years ago, SoundScape Park is getting a powerful upgrade of its audio and camera technology.

IF YOU GO

Where: New World Symphony

When: Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 7:30 PM (also Wallcast). Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 2:00 PM

Featuring: Stéphane Denève, Conductor. Joshua Malina, Narrator. Ziwei Ma, NWS Conducting Fellow

Program: Lee: Chuphshah! Harriet's Drive to Canaan. Copland: Lincoln Portrait. Beethoven: Symphony No. 3, "Eroica"

