For a decade, ‘Sounds of Little Haiti’ spotlights Haitian music in Miami

For the past ten years, a courtyard in Little Haiti has served as a steady stage where Haitian music and community life meet. “Sounds of Little Haiti,” held at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex every third Friday of each month, has grown from a neighborhood gathering to a platform that draws audiences from across South Florida and visitors who seek a direct window into Haitian culture.

After celebrating its tenth anniversary last month with Tabou Combo, the long-standing konpa band known for bringing Haitian music to international audiences, organizers will feature singer Alan Cavé, a prominent voice in Haitian konpa love, on Friday, Oct. 17 as the series continues its new season.

“Sounds of Little Haiti” launched in 2016 following the closure of “Big Night in Little Haiti,” a similar event, which ended due to a lack of funding.

Arly Lariviere, lead singer of Nu Look, one of the Haitian bands invited to perform during the monthly "Sounds of Little Haiti" series over the past decade.

Led by Sandy Dorsainvil, the new series carries forward the tradition of live Haitian music at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. A village-style atmosphere not only highlights performances but also includes vendors, local businesses, and community organizations.

Dorsainvil and Terry Louis, co-producers, describe the series as a monthly point of contact between tradition and change, a meeting place for the diaspora, and an introduction for those who are discovering Haitian culture for the first time.

“It’s a bridge to identity,” says Dorsainvil. “Many Haitian-American youth don’t have daily exposure to Haiti, so “Sounds of Little Haiti” gives them a space to feel proud, to dance, to hear Creole, to eat griyo (fried pork), and to connect to something bigger than themselves. It keeps the culture alive — not just remembered, but experienced.”

The program has showcased established musicians while also presenting Haiti’s modern musical landscape to new listeners. Dorsainvil explains the philosophy: “We call it ‘honoring the masters while cultivating the next wave.’ Each lineup is designed to celebrate legacy while creating opportunity.”



Led by Sandy Dorsainvil, “Sounds of Little Haiti” has carried on the tradition of live Haitian music at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex since 2016, following the closure of Big Night in Little Haiti, which ended due to a lack of funding.

Dorsainvil says the decade-long milestone reflects more than event continuity. “For the Haitian community, it’s validation that our culture, our music, and our stories matter,” she says, adding that the series has become a dependable gathering space. The journey included obstacles that affected cultural programming across Miami. Organizers point to the pandemic, shifts in partnerships, and the passing of co-founder Sandra Morrisseau as moments that required adjustment.

“Sustainability has always been our biggest challenge — consistent funding, logistics, and weather are unpredictable. We’ve had to rebuild after setbacks. But every time, the community rallies,” says Louis.

He emphasizes the role of residents in keeping the series active. “The community is the heartbeat of ‘Sounds of Little Haiti.’ Local vendors, artists, families, and small businesses show up month after month. That unwavering support is what’s kept us going.”

Dorsainvil says they are always looking for ways to grow.

“We’re expanding the Route 1804 Foundation’s network of sponsors, developing merchandise and brand collaborations, and exploring new grant opportunities. We’re also investing in documentation and digital storytelling to reach broader audiences and preserve our legacy.”

The series now presents itself as a consistent calendar item that highlights Haitian music. Louis also outlines how bookings are made. “We curate a balance between household names and emerging talent,” he says. “We consider who’s making waves in Haiti, in the diaspora, and in Miami’s own backyard. It’s important to give new artists exposure while honoring those who paved the way.”

This month, the featured artist is Alan Cavé, whose smooth vocals have for decades defined the genre of “konpa love,” a romantic subgenre of Haitian konpa, marked by slower tempos, smooth melodies, and lyrics that focus on love and relationships.

Singer Alan Cavé, a leading voice in Haitian konpa love, will headline the "Sounds of Little Haiti" concert on Friday, Oct. 17 as the series continues its tenth season.

“Alan Cavé represents timeless konpa love, romantic, soulful, and deeply Haitian,” says Louis. “His voice transcends generations. Audiences can expect a night of pure nostalgia, elegance, and dance-floor magic, the kind of energy that reminds us why we fell in love with Haitian music in the first place.”

For Cavé, the invitation to perform in the gathering carries special meaning. “I’m truly proud to be part of an event like ‘Sounds of Little Haiti,’ a production that has represented our culture for so long,” he says.

The Haitian-American singer reflected on the reach of his music and its connection across generations. At ‘Sounds of Little Haiti,’ he expects to see longtime fans of “Zin,” his former band that found success in Haiti and the diaspora during the 1990s and 2000s, alongside younger listeners who have followed his solo career since the release of “Se Pa Pou Dat,” one of his most popular albums that was released in 2000.

“That means I’ll be performing for almost three generations, a beautiful thing. It’s going to be a movie with a few surprises in store.”

Known for his poetic lyrics, Cavé traced his inspiration to his parents. “I wouldn’t be the lyricist I am today without my parents’ influence,” he says. “My father, Syto Cavé, is a poet, and my mother was one, too. I truly inherited that gift from both of them.”

Cavé also described how his influences stretched across languages and continents. “I was born (in the United States) and moved back and forth (to Haiti) growing up,” he says. “During my adolescent years, I was influenced by French music, and later, as a young dancer who loved pop and R&B, those sounds naturally became part of me.”

His hit “Se Pa Pou Dat,” roughly translated as “It’s Been a Long Time,” has become one of the most internationally recognized Haitian songs. It is especially known in Haiti, across the Haitian diaspora, throughout the Caribbean, and in parts of Africa. In November of last year, Cavé performed the song at New York’s Madison Square Garden while opening for French Congolese singer Gandhi Alimasi Djuna (Gims).

Terry Louis, co-producer, emphasizes the role of residents in keeping the program active: "The community is the heartbeat of "Sounds of Little Haiti." Local vendors, artists, families and small businesses show up month after month."

“Over time, I’ve realized that music is truly universal — it has no barriers,” says Cavé, adding that he is proud that “Se Pa Pou Dat” has become one of the most international Haitian songs.

“That also inspires me to encourage the younger generation to embrace different genres without hesitation. That openness has been one of the best decisions of my career.”

Cavé’s presence ties the monthly event to a broader diaspora conversation. The artist records and tours in several languages, and his catalogue has played in spaces that reach beyond Haitian venues. Organizers say that they have the same objective for their series on a citywide scale.

“Our dream is for ‘Sounds of Little Haiti’ to become a permanent cultural institution — a destination like ‘Jazz in the Gardens’ or ‘Art Basel,’ but distinctly Haitian,” shares Dorsainvil.

WHAT: “Sounds of Little Haiti “

WHEN: 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 17 and every third Friday of the month

WHERE: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami

COST: $30.52 general admission; $87.61 VIP. Free admission for children 5 years old or under

INFORMATION: (954) 260-8109 or Eventbrite

