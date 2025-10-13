The Our Fund Foundation awards $370K in arts grants to South Florida LGBTQ+, non-profits

The Our Fund Foundation announced today a significant investment in South Florida’s LGBTQ+ cultural landscape, awarding a total of $370,000 in grants through its 2025 Arts & Culture Fund.

The funds will support 19 organizations and LGBTQ+-specific projects across Broward and Miami-Dade counties dedicated to inspiring creativity, fostering belonging, and strengthening community through shared artistic experiences.

The grants, ranging from $5,000 to $40,000, come at a critical time for arts organizations in the state, according to David Jobin, President and CEO of The Our Fund Foundation.

“The deep commitment from our supporters reflects a shared belief that the arts not only preserve our culture and history but also shape our future,” Jobin said. “With the current political climate and the decimation of Florida’s state arts and culture funding, it is more vital than ever to support these talented organizations that enrich our community in so many ways.”

Funding for the 2025 Arts & Culture Fund is generated through the foundation’s endowment, the newly established Pillars Fund — which offers multi-year operational support to established organizations — and substantial contributions from partners like The Warten Foundation and several generous donors.

The grants will power a diverse range of projects designed to uplift marginalized voices and capture important history.

Recipients include the Stonewall National Museum, Library and Archives, which preserves and shares LGBTQ+ history through its extensive collections, and the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida, dedicated to promoting social justice through music.

Theatre projects received strong support, including Island City Stage for professional works exploring LGBTQ+ themes, and Zoetic Stage Inc. for its landmark production of Matthew López’s The Inheritance Part 1. Other notable recipients highlight specific community representation, such as Black LGBTQ+ Liberation, LLC for the Thou Art Woman event series, which uplifts BIPOC LGBTQ+ women, and Kutumba Theatre Project, Inc., which is reviving Baby GirL to amplify non-binary lesbian voices.

The grants will also support youth and dance programs, including The McKenzie Project, Inc.’s HEAT Conservatory, an expressive arts and storytelling program for LGBTQ+ youth, and Pioneer Winter Collective, Inc.’s Every Body Dances expansion into Broward County.

The Our Fund Foundation’s grant review committee gave special consideration to organizations that often have limited appeal to traditional funding sources and those that effectively address gaps in the representation of marginalized communities.

The grant recipients will be formally recognized during a celebratory reception on Wednesday, October 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Our Fund Foundation headquarters in Wilton Manors. Established in 2011,

The Our Fund Foundation is recognized as the third largest LGBTQ+ foundation in the nation. Learn more about the Foundation here.