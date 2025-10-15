Coconut Grove’s oldest Black church celebrates 130 years of service

For more than a century, the Historic Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has been a steadfast anchor in Coconut Grove — a place where faith met resilience, and worship built community.

On Saturday morning, clergy members, leaders and friends gathered for a jubilant brunch at Christ Episcopal Church, Gibson Hall — another historical staple in the Grove — to celebrate Macedonia’s 130th anniversary, reflecting on its origins, honoring its pioneers, and recommitting to its mission of service and education.

Loretta Scippio-Whittle, who first joined the church in 1962, took her seat at the anniversary brunch with the quiet confidence of someone who has witnessed history unfold from the front row.

“Macedonia has always been the church by the side of the road, befriending mankind, helping the community in whatever way that we can make things better — education-wise, socially-wise, social justice-wise,” she said.

Born of Bahamian roots

Founded in 1895 by Bahamian pioneer the Rev. Samuel A. Sampson and 56 members who left the integrated Union Chapel to worship in the traditions of their African ancestors, Macedonia is the first church organized by Black people in Miami-Dade County.

They gathered in Edith Albury’s living room on William Avenue, naming their congregation “The Fifty-Six Baptist Church.” A French Count later donated a small house and parcel of land near what is now Martin Street, giving the fledgling congregation its first home. Early members built their sanctuary with salvaged wood from the bay, raising funds through community meals and socials.

As Bahamian and Southern Black families settled in Coconut Grove, Macedonia became a spiritual hub and “mother church,” helping launch congregations like St. Paul AME, Christ Episcopal Church, St. James Missionary Baptist, St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist, and Canaan Baptist.

By 1923, the church had a new building on Evangelist Street, now Charles Avenue. In the 1940s, under the Rev. J. A. Finlayson, who led from 1939 to 1970, the congregation moved debt-free into its current home on Douglas Road. From 1983 to 2017, the Rev. Rudolph Daniels expanded ministries and programs, serving for more than three decades. In 2018 the Rev. Lance B. Bailey, Sr. became pastor.

Bailey often compares the church to a redwood tree — its roots entwined with the community.

“Our roots are so deep that they will withstand some of the toughest storms, some of the toughest trials,” he said. “But we are here. Everything around the church has changed, but Macedonia will be here. It may change its dynamics, but it’ll still have that rich history where it started from.”

That resilience has been tested time and again. Through Jim Crow segregation, the Civil Rights era, urban renewal, and now gentrification, the congregation has remained anchored. When many Grove families were pushed out by rising housing costs, members continued to drive in from across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Carolyn Donaldson, a long-time member who grew up across the street but now lives in Miami Lakes, is among them.

“I live in Miami Lakes, but I’m in the Grove probably three to four times a week,” said Donaldson, who serves as finance officer and 130th anniversary chair. “Distance has not prevented us from staying here to support the church, and we support the community.”

Adapting over the years

Even as the neighborhood has transformed, Macedonia has managed to adapt without losing its essence. Services still carry the hallmarks of the traditional Black church — white attire on First Sundays, hats worn proudly, hymns sung with power. But the congregation also embraced technology during the pandemic, launching online services to keep worship alive.

“When we were faced with the pandemic, immediately I looked to how can we still conduct church,” she recalled. “We did not have to miss service at all because we started having it online. Then I introduced them to Zoom and they’ve been receptive.”

They also stayed open when many churches closed.

“There were a lot of people who could not gather to bury their family members,” said Minister Brigette Moody. “We were that church. We stayed open during that time. We allowed them to have funerals and viewings. We tried to make it as safe as possible.”

This flexibility, Donaldson said, is part of why Macedonia continues to thrive.

“We’ve been a church that has the flexibility and ability to pivot with time,” she said. “That has enabled us to get the congregation to understand the value added when we make these changes.”

Teaching the next generation

Education has always been central to Macedonia’s mission. From its earliest days, the church has operated literacy programs, Sunday school, after-school programs, and summer camps. Today, it continues to run a six-week summer literacy program that has helped students move from failing grades to magnet programs, in addition to offering a Freedom School curriculum that teaches Black history to children and adults.

“We always make a point of looking for where the need is and addressing that need,” Donaldson said. “We teach children Black history, especially with the banning of books and the erasure of what’s important to us.”

Scippio-Whittle helps run the summer reading program, which serves about 40 children. The initiative combines the church’s summer reading program with a Black history curriculum, educating K-12 students on the history of slavery and emancipation, the Civil Rights movement, economic empowerment, social justice, and the accomplishments of African Americans in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). The program was developed in collaboration with the University of Miami, the Coconut Grove Ecumenical Network, and the Coconut Grove Ministerial Alliance.

For Moody, who grew up attending Macedonia, it has always been a safe place for youth. She remembered walking to school and seeing the church as “a beacon of light.”

“Youth come from far and near. We participated in everything in the county that had to do with singing and joyfulness and learning and the Bible and inspiration and how to build a community,” she said.

Now she teaches an adult Sunday School class for ages 18 to 50.

A legacy continues

Marked by food, dancing and community, the brunch and the 130th anniversary it commemorated held a deep personal significance for many. For Donaldson, it was a journey down memory lane.

Returning to Macedonia in 1991, years after she had first left, felt like a homecoming for her. That year, she chose to be baptized again by Daniels — a memory she treasures dearly.

“Reaching 130 years and having me be here to actively participate truly means the world,” Donaldson said.

For Moody, Macedonia’s strength has always been its people.

“When you think about Macedonia’s legacy, the word that comes to mind is unity — family, togetherness, cohesiveness,” she said. “Whatever the situation or circumstance you’re going through, we’re a beacon of light. We’ll help you through it and try to provide the resources you need.”

Scippio-Whittle hopes to see that legacy continue through future generations.

“And this is what we want to happen here at Macedonia,” she said. “That each generation will pass on our great legacy in this community. Grasp the roots, pass it on.”

But Macedonia’s is not just a story of preservation — it’s one of growth. Donaldson said the next chapter will build on the church’s educational mission.

“We will be expanding the church by building formal classrooms,” she explained. “We actually operate five classes right now, and we’ve been using our sanctuary. We want to preserve our sanctuary, but we still want to educate.”

For Pastor Lance B. Bailey, Sr., the vision reaches beyond Coconut Grove.

“My prayers and goals is to expand Macedonia beyond even through the city, through the county, and possibly through the state.”

The anniversary closing service will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

This story was produced by The Miami Times, one of the oldest Black-owned newspapers in the country, as part of a content sharing partnership with the WLRN newsroom. Read more at miamitimesonline.com.