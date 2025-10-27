National teachers union president brings "Why Fascists Fear Teachers" book tour to Coral Gables

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, is visiting Miami on Tuesday as part of her nationwide tour for her new book, the New York Times Best Seller, "Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and the Future of Democracy."

The book tour event will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Boulevard, Coral Gables.

The visit comes as Weingarten argues that “the threat to public education is at a crisis point.” Her book directly confronts what she describes as a “large-scale, coordinated effort to dismantle it [public education] has been well underway” — an effort she says has been “fueled by the Trump administration.”

In her book, Weingarten connects historical movements to undermine education with modern tactics like drastic cuts to the Department of Education, continued book bans, and funding cuts. She aims to “paint the clear picture of the large-scale coordinated effort to end public education.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, “Why Fascists Fear Teachers” Book Tour in Miami.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 28, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL 33134