Haiti’s Day of the Dead celebrates spirituality and community in Miami

Haitians across South Florida will honor native tradition and spirituality as they celebrate through music and dance the island nation’s annual Fèt Gede — Festival of the Dead — which is Haiti’s version of the Day of the Dead.

“We need to find ways to stay connected to our roots,” said Haiti-born star Tafa Mi-Solei, whose music, including acclaimed songs like “ Lakou ” (land and community) and “ Rasin ” (Roots), captures the community spirit of Fèt Gede.

“This is what we are,” she told WLRN. “ We can be our own lakou anywhere in the world if we can find ways to keep the spirituality alive.”

Mi-Soleil’s "pop-roots" style of music, as she calls it, blends Haitian genres such as rabòday and rasin with popular styles like Afrobeats and gospel. Mi-Soleil said it's her way of making traditional Haitian music and culture more accessible to people interested in the songs and cultural practices.

The mixture of her sound is also symbolic of Fèt Gede itself, which typically blends African, Vodou and Catholic influences to honor ancestors and the lakou.

The Fèt (festival) is observed annually on Nov. 1 and 2, dates coinciding with All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The observation is deeply rooted in Haitian Vodou — the Gede refers to a family of spirits, and participants of the festivities use Gede to honor the dead through rituals at cemeteries, altars, song and communal dance.

Val-Inc aka Val Jeanty | Natidredayiti PICTURED: Fèt Gede at Miami Beach Bandshell features Afro-electronica artist Val-Inc aka Val Jeanty (left) and the festival is hosted by Haitian musician Natidredayiti (right).

The festival , hosted by Haitian musician Natidredayiti at the Miami Beach Bandshell, also features headliners like jazz trumpeter Jean Caze , Afro-electronica artist Val-Inc , and the band Rara Nou .

Val Jeanty, also known as Val-Inc, is a pioneer of “Vodou-Electro” and Afro-Electronica, blending traditional Vodou rhythms and rituals with modern electronic sounds.

She grew up in Haiti surrounded by Vodou; her grandmother was a mambo (priestess), making spiritual practices and Vodou culture a fundamental part of her life.

Jeanty uses Fèt Gede to "get some spiritual guidance" and express "gratitude."

"Fete Gede is super personal," she told WLRN."You can communicate with the loved ones from the past."

In large Haitian communities in New York, Miami, New Orleans and Chicago, events and ceremonies are often organized to honor ancestors and preserve cultural traditions.

Mi-Soleil said traditional African spirituality, like Vodou, is both the creative heart and foundation of the celebration.

Fèt Gede, however, isn’t widely celebrated within the Haitian diaspora, especially among Haitians who are unfamiliar with or do not practice Vodou traditions. But it has seen a resurgence.

Jean Caze Haitian jazz trumpeter Jean Caze

Mi-Soleil told WLRN that the festival will also serve to educate Haitians who may be disconnected from the history of the tradition, during at a pivotal time when there are increasing efforts to raise awareness.

“ I think it's getting better because nowadays people find it more interesting,” she said. v“They are more curious about their culture. So I think we're on our way to do things better.”