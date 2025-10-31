The first National Battle of the Bands in Palm Beach County projected to boost local economy

The National Battle of the Bands is a cultural showcase where elaborate marching bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities — HBCUs — perform high-energy stadium sets that center on a dynamic display of marching precision, dance, music, and crowd control skills.

And now the annual event, which typically draws crowds from across the country, is coming to Palm Beach County during MLK Weekend in January.

That's thanks to Emanuel Perry, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council, who says it will likely contribute to the region’s economy.

"We anticipate at least a $35 million economic impact," he told WLRN.

“We wanna drive our visitors to local businesses to actually help them boost the local economy. So if we're doing our job well, then everyone else feels it. You just gotta bear with us with the traffic.”

HBCU marching bands originated in the late 19th century, fostering unity and pride among historically marginalized Black communities. And South Florida, though often overlooked, has a sizable HBCU alumni base, supported by several local HBCUs and strong community ties.

Florida Memorial University The ROAR Marching Band of Florida Memorial University

The National Battle of the Bands was founded in 2014 by Hampton University graduate Derek Webber — a marketer who worked on the 2002 film Drumline . It exists as a way to carry on Black HBCU culture and tradition.

Unlike traditional judged battles, this particular 3-day showcase in Palm Beach County focuses on education, art and entertainment.

The gathering features six bands, including Florida A&M’s famed Marching 100, Florida Memorial University, Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State, and Southern University.

The main event will be held at the Flagler Credit Union Stadium on Florida Atlantic University’s campus in Boca Raton.

FAU’s President Adam Hasner said FAU was “honored to serve as a stage for this important event,” during a recent press conference.

Ancillary events throughout the county during the festivities include an entrepreneur conference and an HBCU College and Career Fair.

Perry wanted to bring the experience beyond college campuses, to “feel like the ultimate reunion.”

He said the event will also provide scholarships and give high school students opportunities to practice with major college bands.

“We can encourage kids to go off to school so they can see who they can become," he said.

IF YOU GO

What: The 2026 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in the Palm Beaches

When: MLK Weekend, January 15-17, 2026.

Where: Flagler Credit Union Stadium: 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Learn more details here