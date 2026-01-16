Why The Moss Center is the right fit for Canadian Laila Biali's Miami debut

For nearly two decades, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center has played a visible role in Miami’s artistic landscape, presenting performances that extend beyond the city’s traditional arts corridors. The Cutler Bay venue has built its identity around consistent programming and cultivating audiences, and this approach continues with Canadian jazz vocalist and pianist Laila Biali, who makes her Miami-area debut at the Moss Center on Saturday, Jan. 17.

The concert will focus on the music of Joni Mitchell and the broader Canadian Songbook, marking the culmination of a Florida mini-tour and a booking that has been several years in the making.

For the Moss’s Managing Director Eric Fliss, the timing reflects persistence rather than coincidence. “Anytime is the right time to bring a great artist — someone of her caliber — to the center,” said Fliss. “We had her scheduled around 2020, but the pandemic hit. So, we’re just really happy to finally have her here.”

Fliss describes Biali as an artist who approaches performance collaboratively, a quality that influenced how the concert ultimately took shape.

A natural fit

“What’s wonderful about Laila is that she’s the kind of artist who wants to be invested in the success of her show,” he said. “You don’t always get that opportunity to actually talk with the artist and shape something together.”

Those conversations led to a program that blends familiarity with discovery.

“When we started talking about the Canadian Songbook — Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, k.d. lang — it just felt like a natural fit for our audience,” said Fliss. “Especially for people who might not know her name yet, but absolutely know this music.”

That balance between recognizable material and new interpretive voices is central to Fliss’ curatorial philosophy.

“Curating a cultural center is not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” he said. “It’s our job not only to present artists audiences already know, but to lead them into a place they may not have entered before, and allow us all to discover that artist together, in community.”

Since opening, the Moss Center has introduced South Florida audiences to artists who were appearing in Miami for the first time. For Fliss, however, the emphasis remains on cultivating trust rather than predicting careers — trust in artists, and trust in audiences willing to listen.

Performing at the Moss Center carries both personal and professional significance for Biali. “To make my Miami debut at a beautiful performing arts center like the Moss Center, with Eric — who I’ve been in touch with for more than 10 years — is really the fulfillment of a dream,” she said. “It’s such a wonderful way to present my music to audiences in the Miami area.”

Grammy Award nominations and more awards

Biali arrives in Cutler Bay during a period of heightened visibility. A JUNO Award–winning artist and longtime CBC Radio host, she recently received her first Grammy nomination for “Wintersongs,” earning a spot in the best traditional pop vocal album category alongside artists such as Elton John, Lady Gaga and Barbra Streisand. While those accolades form part of her current profile, the Moss Center performance centers on interpretation rather than recognition.

The program draws from the work of Canadian composers including Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, and lang reframed through Biali’s background in jazz and song-based performance

“I’m fascinated by Canadian artists like Joni Mitchell who are from Canada originally, but in many ways belong equally to the United States and the rest of the world,” she said. “They represent a blending of the Canadian and U.S. scenes, and that feels more relevant than ever.”

That cross-border sensibility is personal for Biali, a dual citizen who has spent much of her career moving between Canada and the United States.

“I belong to both countries myself,” she added, “so coming into U.S. cities with this music feels wonderfully symbolic.”

At the core of her approach is an emphasis on narrative. “The thread that links all of these Canadian artists together is the way they tell stories through their music,” said Biali. “For me, the lyrics are everything. That’s where I start — because that’s where the story is.”

Intimate musical experience

The Moss Center’s physical space plays a role in how those stories are delivered. “The audience comes to listen,” noted Fliss. “There isn’t really a fourth wall here. The relationship between the artist and the audience is very direct.”

From the stage, Biali framed that experience in similar terms. “Everything we do centers on connection,” she said. “I like to say the audience becomes a member of the band. They have a seat at the table — and we’re hoping to turn the Moss Center into something that feels almost like we’re all in the same living room together.”

Biali will be joined by Florida-based bassist Brandon Robertson and drummer Paul Gavin, along with guest horn player John D’Aversa of the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

“It was Laila who said she wanted to bring a local musician into the program — not as an opening act, but as part of the arrangements,” said Fliss. “When an artist has that kind of openness, it’s phenomenal.”

For Fliss, collaborations like this contribute to the Moss Center’s broader role within Miami’s cultural ecosystem. “It’s important that artists walk away saying, ‘Miami really does have a music scene,’” he said. “We’re not just a pop or Latin pop city. We’re a place where people can have rich, accessible musical experiences, and where audiences support the work.”

IF YOU GO

What: Laila Biali Plays Joni Mitchell and The Canadian Songbook.

When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 17

Where: Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 S.W. 211 St., Cutler Bay

Cost: $40 and $55, $65 VIP includes table seating and a complimentary beverage.

Information: (786) 573-5300 orMossCenter.org

ArtburstMiami.com is a nonprofit media source for the arts featuring fresh and original stories by writers dedicated to theater, dance, visual arts, film, music and more.