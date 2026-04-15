Using salsa to get rid of roaches - a Miami poetic experience

Can a fear of cockroaches lead to good poetry?

Miami-native Nathalie Saladrigas didn't think so when she submitted her ZipOde poem dedicated to her home on Miami's upper east side.

There's a roach

That haunts me

But

I hope he

Likes the sound of salsa while I clean Nathalie Saladrigas, 33138

Courtesy Nathalie Saladrigas Zip Ode poet Nathalie Saladrigas

📍 What is a ZipOde?

They're five line poems based on where you live, with each number of your zip code determining the number of words in that line.



📥 Submit a poem at wlrn.org/zipodes. Chosen poems will be presented at our ZipOdes finale at Vizcaya Museums and Gardens

" I just thought it was so silly," Saladrigas told WLRN in an interview. "It was just like a silly thing that I wrote and I didn't think much of it until now."

She wrote the poem shortly after moving to her apartment in the 33138. A roach crawled its way across her curtain and then disappeared — an event akin to torture for Saladrigas.

"I hate roaches with a passion. I'm, like, very scared of roaches," she said.

In an effort to dispel the creature and any other vermin lying around the house, Saladrigas deep cleaned her apartment while reenacting a memory she has of her mother.

"When I was younger, she always put salsa not even just to dance, but to clean. My mom's Colombian, so she used to put Olimpica, which is like a [music station] in Colombia where it's a lot of salsa," she said.

"So then I put that music so I can get in the groove when I'm deep cleaning. Then I wrote the poem."

Listening to Latin music while cleaning the home is a shared experience among many Hispanic-Americans, something Saladrigas taps into with her writing.

She sees her growth as a person as a process of becoming her mother — a transformation some might recoil from, but Saladrigas embraces.

"It's an amazing thing. I'm very proud of where I'm from and of my city. I feel, like, honored, I guess," she said.

Poetry month runs through the end of April. Anyone can submit a Zip Ode poem online via WLRN.