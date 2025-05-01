Miami Dade College holds first-ever student AI showcase

UPDATED 6 a.m.; Friday, May 2, 2025

Miami Dade College students unveiled their cutting-edge AI applications spanning machine learning, robotics, natural language processing, and other tech innovations on Thursday night as part of its inaugural “Student AI Showcase.”

The evening event at The AI Center at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, hosted by the School of Engineering & Technology, or EnTec, featured 16 teams of students showcasing their AI projects for more than 300 attendees.

The students were part of MDC’s AI Center program and curriculum, which is part of EnTec. More than 200 students were enrolled durin the past semester.

The students taking part in the event were asked to build projects using the latest AI models, along with coding and design skills learned in the program or from their personal or work experience.

Students ranged in age from 18 to 60, with a mix of full- time and part-time. The projects spanned all industries: finance, blockchain, hospitality, fashion, mindfulness, public works, law, energy, cybersecurity, healthcare, and education.

Those in attendance include educators from MDC and other universities, venture capitalists, angel investors, technologists, employers, recruiters, local government and municipal employees, and community leaders.

The event's lead sponsor was Miami Tech Works, a grant-led program that seeks to bridge the gap between employers and training providers. The goal: produce a sustainable tech talent pipeline.

“The AI Student Showcase is a bold reminder that the future isn’t something we wait for — it’s something we build,” said Pedro Santos Acosta, Executive Director of Emerging Technologies at Miami Dade College, in a statement issued in advance of the event.

“Students at MDC aren’t just learning about artificial intelligence,” he said. “They’re using it to reimagine industries, solve real-world problems, and shape a smarter, more innovative tomorrow.”

He noted the “projects demonstrate a clear evolution in how MDC students engage with artificial intelligence, embracing it as a powerful instrument for inquiry, creativity and real-world problem-solving.”

“Each solution emerges from a real-world need, grounded in both technical skill and thoughtful analysis,” he said.

Miami Dade College’s AI programs offer a pathway from college credit certificates to associate and bachelor’s degrees, “opening doors for both traditional students and those seeking a fresh start,” said Santos Acosta.