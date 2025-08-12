Consumer prices heated up in the Tampa-area in July

Consumer prices heated up in the Tampa-area last month.

The annual inflation rate was 3.3% in that region according to data released Tuesday, whic is the highest year-over-year inflation rate in more than a year.

More expensive meat, dairy and restaurant prices are responsible for a bulk of the higher inflation from a year ago.

But it’s not just what we eat that is behind the higher inflation. When you strip out food and energy costs, the Tampa-area inflation was still more than 3% in July.

Regional inflation rates are released every two months. The South Florida data will be released next month.

This is a News In Brief report.


