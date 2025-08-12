© 2025 WLRN
Consumer prices heated up in the Tampa-area in July

WLRN Public Media | By Tom Hudson
Published August 12, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT
FILE - Jaqueline Benitez shops for groceries at a supermarket
Allison Dinner
/
FR171780 AP
FILE - Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2023.

Consumer prices heated up in the Tampa-area last month.

The annual inflation rate was 3.3% in that region according to data released Tuesday, whic is the highest year-over-year inflation rate in more than a year.

More expensive meat, dairy and restaurant prices are responsible for a bulk of the higher inflation from a year ago.

But it’s not just what we eat that is behind the higher inflation. When you strip out food and energy costs, the Tampa-area inflation was still more than 3% in July.

Regional inflation rates are released every two months. The South Florida data will be released next month.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Tom Hudson
Tom Hudson is WLRN's Senior Economics Editor and Special Correspondent.
