Florida Keys Marathon Airport runway set to reopen after major upgrade

The Florida Keys Marathon International Airport is officially returning to full operation following completion of an infrastructure project, with Monroe County officials scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

The completion of the federally-mandated Runway 07/25 reconstruction and taxiway improvements marks a significant victory for the Middle Keys, ensuring the airport’s long-term operational safety and compliance with modern Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards, say airport and county officials.

The project, which prompted the closure in August of the 5,008-foot runway to fixed-wing traffic since mid-August, was finished slightly ahead of schedule, allowing the facility to reopen fully on Tuesday.

The core of the multi-million dollar undertaking involved a complete reconstruction of the asphalt runway surface and a 40-foot shift of the runway centerline to the north.

Monroe County Commissioners and airport leadership will gather near the newly resurfaced runway on Monday morning for the official ribbon-cutting.

The airport, the longest public-use runway in the Florida Keys, primarily serves general aviation, including business jets, corporate travel, and local flying.

The opening of the runway comes as the peak tourist season in the Florida Keys gets underway.