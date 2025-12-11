WLRN Centennial project honored in Miami-Dade preservation magazine

The Dade Heritage Trust, a nonprofit dedicated to historical preservation in Miami-Dade County, has honored WLRN's series "History We Call Home: 100 Years of South Florida" by including it in its annual magazine.

Joshua Ceballos / WLRN WLRN reporter Joshua Ceballos at the launch of the Dade Heritage Trust's "Preservation Today" magazine 2026 edition, featuring stories from WLRN's series "History We Call Home: 100 Years of South Florida."

Each year, the Trust publishes "Preservation Today," highlighting preservation work done by individuals, businesses and organizations in the South Florida Community.

The 2026 issue, with a cover story uplifting the centennial city of Opa-Locka, features three stories from WLRN's series shining a spotlight on communities celebrating 100 years, from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach County.

One story by WLRN All Things Considered Anchor Helen Acevedo and All Things Considered Producer Sherrilyn Cabrera tells the history of the Hialeah Race Track and the flamingoes that call it home.

Acevedo and Cabrera also teamed up to highlight Hialeah's sometimes neglected Black community of Seminola, in a story that accompanies additional words and photos by Christine Rupp, executive director of the Dade Heritage Trust.

"There are some wonderful preservation initiatives underway that provide opportunities for community connectivity and engagement in an ever-changing Miami. Dade Heritage Trust is proud to promote these efforts and inform our readers of the good things happening across the county," Rupp wrote.

Preservation Today also features words by WLRN Local Government Accountability Reporter Joshua Ceballos, who led the History We Call Home project.

"As someone who was born and raised in Miami, it's important for me that we highlight the beautiful and sometimes difficult histories of the communities where we set our roots. Who better to collect those histories than South Florida's public storyteller, WLRN?" Ceballos said.