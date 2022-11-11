Symphonia season follows a climate change theme

One of South Florida's most renowned chamber orchestras was so impressed by a multimedia symphony exploring the impact of climate change that its upcoming season will have an environmental theme.

Between this coming weekend and April 2023, each of the four concerts for the Symphonia's "Inspired Naturally" series will be named after one of the elements: Fire, Earth, Wind and Water -- in that order.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

The series is based on "Terra Nostra" an award-winning, multimedia symphony about climate change. It's composed by Christophe Chagnard and accompanied by a film by Charlie Spears.

"This combination of stunning visuals and incredibly powerful music is used to explore the impact and challenges of climate change," says Annabel Russell, The Symphonia's Executive Director.

Next month, the Symphonia will present the world premiere of the chamber orchestra version of "Terra Nostra" -- with the original video as a backdrop.

———————-

IF YOU GO:

Symphonia

2022-2023 'Inspired Naturally'

The Roberts Theater at St. Andrews School

3900 Jog Road

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Concert Schedule:

November 13, 2022 FIRE

Andrés Cardenes, Conductor and Violin Soloist

PECK Signs of Life II

HAYDN Symphony No.59 “Fire”

MOZART Violin Concerto No.5

December 4, 2022 EARTH

Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

Kinman Azmeh, Clarinet Soloist

MENDELSSOHN Hebrides Overture

AZMEH Suite for Improvisor and Orchestra

CHAGNARD Terra Nostra

This concert will feature ‘Terra Nostra,’ the award-winning multimedia symphony by Christophe Chagnard — exploring the impact and challenges of climate change.

March 26, 2023 WIND

David Kim, Conductor and Violin Soloist

MONTGOMERY Voodoo Dolls

MOZART Rondo in G major “Haffner”

MOZART Serenade No. 6, Serenata Notturna, K.239

PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

April 30, 2023 WATER

Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

ETHEL SMYTH Overture to “The Wreckers” (arr. Mark Bueller)

DilORENZO Jabberwocky

BEETHOVEN Pastoral Symphony

