Culture
Arts & Culture

Symphonia season follows a climate change theme

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Christine DiMattei
Published November 11, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST
Andres_Cardenes-20_0.jpeg
Alisa Milnthorp
/
Andrés Cardénes is featured conductor and violin soloist for The Symphonia's kick-off performance 'Fire.'

Each of the Symphonia's 'Inspired Naturally' concerts is named for one of the four elements. 'Fire' kicks off the series.

One of South Florida's most renowned chamber orchestras was so impressed by a multimedia symphony exploring the impact of climate change that its upcoming season will have an environmental theme.

Between this coming weekend and April 2023, each of the four concerts for the Symphonia's "Inspired Naturally" series will be named after one of the elements: Fire, Earth, Wind and Water -- in that order.

The series is based on "Terra Nostra" an award-winning, multimedia symphony about climate change. It's composed by Christophe Chagnard and accompanied by a film by Charlie Spears.

"This combination of stunning visuals and incredibly powerful music is used to explore the impact and challenges of climate change," says Annabel Russell, The Symphonia's Executive Director.

Next month, the Symphonia will present the world premiere of the chamber orchestra version of "Terra Nostra" -- with the original video as a backdrop.
———————-
IF YOU GO:

Symphonia
2022-2023 'Inspired Naturally'
The Roberts Theater at St. Andrews School
3900 Jog Road
Boca Raton, FL 33434

Concert Schedule:

November 13, 2022 FIRE                                                                          
Andrés Cardenes, Conductor and Violin Soloist

PECK Signs of Life II
HAYDN Symphony No.59 “Fire”
MOZART Violin Concerto No.5

December 4, 2022 EARTH                                                                                      
Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

Kinman Azmeh, Clarinet Soloist

MENDELSSOHN Hebrides Overture
AZMEH Suite for Improvisor and Orchestra
CHAGNARD Terra Nostra

This concert will feature ‘Terra Nostra,’ the award-winning multimedia symphony by Christophe Chagnard — exploring the impact and challenges of climate change.

March 26, 2023 WIND                                                                                
David Kim, Conductor and Violin Soloist

MONTGOMERY Voodoo Dolls
MOZART Rondo in G major “Haffner”
MOZART Serenade No. 6, Serenata Notturna, K.239
PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

April 30, 2023 WATER                                                                                
Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

ETHEL SMYTH Overture to “The Wreckers” (arr. Mark Bueller)
DilORENZO Jabberwocky
BEETHOVEN Pastoral Symphony

Christine DiMattei
