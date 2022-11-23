Man, that's dancing! 'Men Who Dance' festival returns to Broward Center

What does it mean to be a dancing man in the 21st Century? The annual festival that seeks to explore that question is back for its third straight year.

The 2022 edition of "Men Who Dance" will feature individual artists as well as local, national and international dance companies including Dance NOW! Miami, Miami City Ballet, Cuban Classical Ballet and Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami. Performers from Chile and Argentina will also take part.

“The essence and purpose of 'Men Who Dance' is to deconstruct the stereotypes of men, reevaluate what masculinity is on stage and be daring to explore them,” says founder Rafi Maldonado-Lopez, Artistic Director of Inter-American Choreographic Institute.

This year marks the first time "Men Who Dance" will work with New Canon Chamber Collective — a newly-formed local orchestra whose mission, in part, is to nurture and support Black classical musicians and composers.

It will provide the music for at least one of the festival's dance performances.

Portia Dunkley, the founder of New Canon Chamber Collective, says these sorts of collaborations are a great experience for the audience, but are also vital for the performers.

"There's so much we all can learn as artists when we collaborate outside of our discipline," says Dunkley.

"Sometimes the way that a dancer thinks about how music is very visual [and] may be a little different from how a musician conceptualizes something."

If you go:

"Men Who Dance"

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Amaturo theater

201 Southwest 5th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-462-0222

browardcenter.org

Saturday, November 26, at 8 pm

Sunday, November 27 at 3 pm

