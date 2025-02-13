North Miami’s 7th Avenue corridor eyes major revitalization

Since opening in 2020, outdoor entertainment venue The Nomi Village has hosted numerous community events in North Miami. However, according to owners Aston McEwan and Vic Jean Claude, attracting visitors from surrounding municipalities has been difficult.

“Updating the area and bringing different things to attract different people into the community — that's needed,” said McEwan, speaking at a recent symposium hosted by the city to discuss the future of North Miami’s 7th Avenue Corridor, where The Nomi Village is located.

“We feel that the Seventh Avenue corridor has been neglected for years,” Jean Claude added.

McEwan and Jean Claude may soon get their way, however — if all goes according to the city’s plan. During the Feb. 6 symposium, presented by North Miami CRA board member and Councilmember Pierre Frantz Charles, the city highlighted a new plan to revitalize the corridor moving forward.

The vision

City officials hope to transform the often-overlooked 7th Avenue Corridor into a dynamic, mixed-use development, blending affordable housing, business and cultural innovation. The end result would be a regional hub where residents “can live, work, and play.”

“This corridor is a key part of our community, and its revitalization promises to boost economic growth and enrich our cultural landscape,” said North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme. “Our goal is to make Northwest Seventh Avenue a major regional hub center, a regional support for businesses, as well as creating more job opportunities for residents.”

Interim city manager and CRA Executive Director Anna-Bo Emmanuel noted that the redevelopment of Northwest Seventh Avenue, alongside West Dixie Highway, is one of the North Miami CRA’s key priorities.

Amelia Orjuela Da Silva / The Miami Times North Miami interim city manager Anna-Bo Emmanuel answers the attendees' questions on the revitalization project.

A key component of the revitalization is a façade grant program to help local businesses improve storefronts. Frantz Charles also discussed an interlocal agreement between the North Miami CRA and the county to secure funding for the transformation.

“Thanks to our board commissioners, we can now bring long-dreamed-of changes to reality in the corridor,” he said, announcing $1 million allocated for the project.

Architectural firm Synalovski Romanik Saye Architects (SRS) has been working for five years to create design guidelines for the area, aiming to enhance the streetscape through thoughtful design interventions while avoiding large-scale demolitions.

The initiative will also focus on improving public safety, introducing hurricane-resistant windows, better lighting, and more standardized signage. Architectural features like textured façades, landscaping, and updated parking areas will also play a key role in transforming the avenue. Tree-lined streets and green spaces will enhance the pedestrian experience while improving traffic flow, and ADA accessibility will ensure the area remains inclusive for everyone.

Challenges with revitalization

Revitalization has long been a goal in North Miami, albeit one that faces challenges, including stalled projects like the development of a new City Hall and the expansion of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). The city also lacks a permanent city manager since Rasha Cameau was ousted in June 2024. Cameau’s departure revealed a series of financial and operational issues that have compounded the city's difficulties.

When asked about the impact of financial challenges and leadership instability on revitalization efforts, Frantz Charles acknowledged the obstacles but remained optimistic. He emphasized that having a clear plan for the area is essential for long-term success, even in the face of leadership changes.

"It’s like having a ship," he said. "Sometimes the captain won’t be there forever, but things happen. And when changes happen, we need to ensure that leadership understands the vision and keeps moving forward.”

However, Frantz Charles also noted that the city does not own the properties on Northwest Seventh Avenue, complicating the revitalization process.

"We are working with some owners who want to move, sell, and others who want to be part of the conversation and then see if we can do something like private and public ownership,” he said.

“We want to make sure that we are moving the corridor and change it for one big destination,” he added.

What do business owners think?

For Jean Claude and McEwan, last week’s symposium was an opportunity to understand what the corridor might look like in five to ten years.

"As we diversify, with people from other areas to support through taxes and patronizing businesses, it creates a win-win situation for everyone,” Jean Claude said.

Still, he emphasized the need for the community to continue to push for improvements.

Kelvin Pinero of Pinero Real Estate believes the corridor has potential, especially given the high traffic from nearby highways. However, he believes the key to unlocking that potential begins with improving the properties in the area. While his building is one of the newest developments on the corridor, he stressed how many landlords still need to update theirs.

North Miami CRA via Facebook / The Miami Times The revitalization of NW 7th Avenue offers business owners a chance to attract more customers, boost their sales, and foster economic growth in the city.

"The more of us that revamp our locations, the better the overall look of the corridor will be," Pinero explained.

Developer Lynda Harris shared her vision for mixed-use developments along the corridor, similar to Miami Lakes’ Main Street. She plans to develop residential and commercial properties to take advantage of the area’s prime location.

Research findings

The North Miami CRA has additionally partnered with Florida International University’s Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center to analyze the area’s changing demographics and business environment. Key findings showed that, while North Miami is growing, the population's composition is shifting. Between 2018 and 2023, the number of prime working-age adults (ages 25-54) grew by 3,000, but their population share declined from 42.2% to 39.4%. Meanwhile, the senior population is rapidly increasing, comprising 14% of the city, up from just under 12% in 2018.

Regarding economic development, the team revealed a stark contrast in income levels across the city. The corridor has a significant working-class population, with much lower income levels than the broader county or market area.

Researchers also presented findings on local businesses, revealing that 64% of businesses on the corridor were founded between 2020 and 2024. However, many of these newer businesses face challenges, such as limited resources and insufficient access to capital-labor market competitiveness.

A path forward

The North Miami CRA plans to roll out specific grant programs for the area in the next few months. CRA Deputy Director Casneve Oupelle explained that the initiative would be implemented block by block, with the first step being the development of policies and programs for board approval. Assistance will also be provided to small businesses, including training and boot camps to help them grow.

Regarding the revitalization timeline, a firm start date for full-scale redevelopment has yet to be set. However, Emmanuel assured that tangible changes should happen within the next 18 months.

She encouraged attendees to stay informed about future community events, noting that the symposium was only the first of several within the revitalization process.

"This is your project, and your input matters," Emmanuel said.