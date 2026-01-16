New recreational complex ‘The District’ is taking shape in Boynton Beach

A massive new commercial complex called The District is taking shape in suburban Boynton Beach, west of the Florida Turnpike.

The 520,000-square-foot mixed-use development is already turning heads with plans for large recreational facilities, including volleyball, baseball, and a boutique gym.

Located on West Boynton Beach Boulevard between Acme Dairy Road and the Florida Turnpike, The District will also feature the rare combination of indoor pickleball and tennis courts in the same location.

Its developers Channing Corp., partnered with Butters Group, Woodmont Industrial Partners, and Sudler, are seeking additional flexibility for the 47-acre site.

They are asking Palm Beach County to increase the share of space dedicated to fitness uses to 35%, meaning the project will offer much more than just shops and restaurants.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2026 or early 2027.

