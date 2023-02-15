Book deemed pornographic by DeSantis administration is removed from Broward high schools

Broward school libraries will remove a sexually explicit teen graphic novel that Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration categorized as “pornography.”

The book, “Let’s Talk About It. The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human,” was in the libraries of three schools, Fort Lauderdale High, Coral Glades High in Coral Springs and Nova High in Davie. It has now been removed.“Once we received a complaint, we initiated our review process of the material. During the review, the book will be removed from our schools,” Broward school district spokesman John Sullivan said.

The complaint came from the Broward chapter of the socially conservative group Moms for Liberty, and its affiliate Moms for Libraries.

Read more here.

