'We all need to know the story:' Broward libraries plan to offer Black history courses

Through a new partnership, some Broward County libraries will offer free classes for middle and high schoolers to supplement the state’s controversial new standards for teaching Black history — including the suggestion that enslaved people benefited from forced labor.

The partnership comes in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration blocking a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools. Administration officials said the course violates state law and is historically inaccurate.

Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

The controversial moves by the state have spurred protests and outrage but have also been a conduit for educators to find other ways to teach what they say is a more complete and accurate version of Black history.

Tameka Hobbs manages the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Sistrunk — Fort Lauderdale's historically Black neighborhood — one of the libraries where these classes will be held. For Hobbs, who grew up in Suwannee County, Black history education is personal.

“I took my first black history class at Florida A&M as an undergraduate, and it absolutely revolutionized my understanding of myself, my place in history, the experiences of my parents,” she said.

Hobbs changed her major after that class and went on to earn a doctorate in U.S. History with a specialization in African American History.

"I was very concerned that someone had made the decision that I didn't need to know the things that I learned in that class," she told WLRN.

After getting hired at the library, she partnered with The Black History Project, an Orlando-based organization that recruits state-certified teachers and trains them on their own Black history curriculum. That course covers African culture, slavery, the Civil Rights Era, and more.

"We all need to know the story of how our nation evolved. We all need to know the story of racism, frankly, and how it unfolded and how we've continued to make progress," Hobbs said.

The educational program was founded by Kristin Fulwylie, who also serves as the group's Executive Director. She started the organization eight years ago and sees the need for Black history now more than ever.

“We've been here since 2015, which also proves that this was a problem before," Fulwylie said. "And it's something that we'll need to continue to do no matter who is in leadership in the state.”

The classes offer interactive lesson plans, field trips, and non-traditional educational lectures, according to Fulwylie.

"[Students] gain leadership development skills. They find out how they actually want to participate and show up for their community," said Fulwylie.

The organization is in the process of recruiting teachers who have state certification and want to get paid to teach the 8-week courses. Hobbs told WLRN that the support has been "overwhelming."

"I just was really blown away. I think it's received the most attention of anything that I've done since I've been here, so I'm really encouraged," said Hobbs, who has worked at the library for just under a year. "The next step will be 'will we get the same kind of response, robust response from parents in seeking out this service for their students?'"

The Black History Project program also hosts classes on mental health, politics, and finances with an emphasis on how race affects those issues.

"Black history is full of examples of individuals and communities who have overcome tremendous obstacles to create positive change. By exposing young people to these stories, they are inspired to believe in their own abilities and potential to effect change and fuel their passion for social justice, activism, and community engagement," a document from the organization states.

Reporting from the Associated Press was used in this story.