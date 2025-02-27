Antonio 'Tony' White elected next president of Miami-Dade teachers union

Antonio “Tony” White came out successful during a recent election to determine the next president of the United Teachers of Dade (UTD), a union representing more than 27,000 teachers and employees in Miami-Dade County.

White, who has served as the union’s first vice president for nine years, garnered a landslide victory with 80% of the votes. He will be sworn into the new role on May 22.

"Tony White has been an invaluable part of the UTD leadership team, and his tireless dedication to the cause of educators has earned him the trust and support of our members," said current UTD President Karla Hernandez-Mats, who announced in December that she would not be seeking reelection.

"I have full confidence that Tony will lead our union with the same passion, commitment, and vision that he has demonstrated throughout his years of service,” she said in a press release following the counting of the ballots Wednesday night. “His leadership will be instrumental in securing the best possible future for our members and students.”

Dannielle Boyer, a teacher at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, was also elected to become first vice president. Meanwhile, secretary/treasurer Mindy Grimes-Festge was re-elected unopposed.

Established in 1974, the United Teachers of Dade is the largest teachers union in Florida.