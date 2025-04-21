Florida State University students are returning to class after last week's campus shooting

Students at Florida State University are returning to campus today after a shooting last Thursday left two dead and six injured.

For some, like Olivia Washinski, the idea of heading back to the classroom feels nerve-wracking.

"It's a little more intimidating to think about finishing the semester and going back to class," Washinksi says. "I haven't opened my computer because I don't know how it's going to make me feel, but I still have exams to study for, so I have to face that reality at some point."

The junior nursing major says she was on the second floor of the student union building on the day of the shooting. She heard someone yell, "Call 9-1-1." At first, she thought it was a medical emergency.

"And next thing I know, people were rapidly leaving, and so I also left," Washinski says. "I just went down the stairs, and by the time I reached the bottom, it was desolate. I didn't know what was going on, and so I just left the union, ran down the steps, and ran down the path toward my car. As I was going, I heard all the shots."

Over the weekend, Washinski's mom and sister came to visit her. She says they've been walking through campus looking at the memorials where students and community members have piled flowers, candles, and notes in recognition of the tragedy.

"I didn't want coming to class on Monday by myself to be the first time I came back to campus, Washinski says. "It was really helpful to be hugged by my mom as I experienced all of that again."

Regan McCarthy / WFSU Public Media / WFSU Public Media Students and community members have left stacks of flowers, notes, candles, and balloons around campus, creating memorials following the shooting that took place at FSU last Thursday.

Another student, Caleb Miller, also spent Sunday walking around the university. He was off campus in his apartment when the shooting happened. Even so, he says being back on campus, he's filled with emotion.

Miller, who is a junior studying communications, says his classes have been moved online. And he's glad to have that flexibility, but he says he also thinks it's important to return to campus. He says that's why he's here, "to try to get over the fear."

"I know the school can't just close down forever," Miller says. "It's just about recovering and being a good, happy university that we all love."

Some students have said the return to campus feels too soon. A change.org petition pushing for the university to cancel finals has more than 11,000 signatures as of Monday morning.

The University is working to give students flexibility, including making more classes available online, excusing absences, waiving mandatory attendance policies, and offering students who feel they cannot complete a course this semester the option to take an incomplete.

In a video sent to students and staff, FSU President Richard McCullough says, "I know this will not feel like a typical week. It's the last one before finals, and many of you are processing what happened. We understand that."

He encourages students and staff who need help to reach out for support.

Students who need mental health support should reach out to our Counseling & Psychological Services team at (850) 644-TALK (8255).

In addition, the Victim Advocate Program provides free, confidential, and compassionate assistance to FSU students. Call 24/7 (850) 644-7161, text (850) 756-4320 or email Victims-Advocate@fsu.edu.

Employees who need assistance should contact EAP at (850) 644-2288 for free, professional counseling services.

Officials say additional security will be present on campus throughout the next several days.

