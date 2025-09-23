Florida Atlantic named 'Top 100 Public University' for first time by US News & World Report

Florida Atlantic University has been named a "Top 100 Public University" for the first time, reaching the No. 100 spot on the U.S. News & World Report's list of "Top Public Schools" for 2026, the university announced Tuesday.

The university jumped three spots from its No. 103 ranking last year, said FAU officials.

“Florida Atlantic’s ascent into the U.S. News Top 100 Public Schools ranking is a milestone that reflects the extraordinary momentum and impact our university has built over the years, defined by excellence, innovation and opportunity," said FAU President Adam Hasner in a statement.

The university climbed two spots to No. 30 in the "Social Mobility" category, which measures how well a university supports first-generation and low-income students. It is one of FAU's highest individual rankings.

The university also earned a No. 25 national ranking for Pell Grant Graduation Performance, a critical metric for evaluating how well a school supports student achievement and reduces barriers to graduation.

In addition to its gains in the public school and social mobility categories, FAU also rose six places to No. 183 in the overall "Top National Schools" ranking.