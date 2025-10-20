State gives millions to workforce education programs across South Florida

The state is investing $40 million dollars to expand workforce education programs across more than three dozen school districts and colleges, including in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

The grant program, recently announced by Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas, awarded about $4 million to Broward programs and nearly $6 million for Miami-Dade programs. Palm Beach schools were given just shy of $1 million dollars.

Since 2023, the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program — also known as Workforce CAP — has invested $240 million to help develop and sharpen the skills of Florida’s future workforce. The technology, medicine and mechanical industries are some of the program's targets.

“Florida’s workforce is stronger than ever because we are investing directly in students and the programs that prepare them for success,” said Kamoutsas in a statement. “This $40 million investment expands opportunities across the state, giving students access to cutting-edge training and ensuring Florida remains the best place to build a career.”

In Broward, a dozen programs will benefit from the Workforce CAP, including training for artificial intelligence foundations, nursing assistance, emergency medical responder and unmanned aircraft systems operations.

These are the programs the department is awarding:

Miami-Dade County



Allied Health Assisting

Applied Engineering Technology

Applied Robotics

Aviation Powerplant Mechanics

Aviation Airframe Mechanics

Aviation Maintenance General

Biomedical Sciences

Electronic Systems Technology

Emergency Medical Responder

Engineering Pathways and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Operations

The total grant amount is $5,830,190.

Broward County



Allied Health Assisting

Applied Cybersecurity

Applied Information Technology

Applied Robotics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Foundations

Computer Science Principles

Electrocardiograph Technician

Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning/Refrigeration (HVAC/R)

Emergency Medical Responder

Engineering Pathways

Nursing Assistant (Acute and Long-Term Care)

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Operations

The total grant amount is $4,278,285.

Palm Beach County



Allied Health Assisting

Applied Cybersecurity

Applied Robotics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Foundations

Computer Systems and Information Technology

Drafting

Engineering Pathways

Nursing Assistant Web Application Development and Programming

The total grant amount is $992,353

Palm Beach State College is also receiving some support from CAP — about $575,000. Miami-Dade College and Broward College were not recipients.