School fair helps parents to find the right fit for their child with special needs

For parents of children with disabilities, finding the right school with the appropriate resources can be a challenge. A recurring one-stop-shop event helps parents and students find the right fit.

The Unique Abilities School Fair hosts more than 30 schools and education providers offering a wide range of resources for differing educational needs.

Parents can get to know school leaders, set up personalized follow-up opportunities, campus tours and faculty meet-and-greets.

This is the second year the fair makes various stops across Florida and the idea for it came from motherly love.

"I have a son that has autism," said Chenenne Gonzalez, organizer of the fair, "and I really struggled to find the right academic fit for him. We had been through four to five schools in his young life. He's 12."

When Gonzalez was panicking about what would be of her son’s education and social life, inspiration struck.

"It dawned on me: We should really have a school fair the way we have, like a career fair, a place where parents like myself can go and meet a ton of special education providers in your community," Gonzalez said.

"We've all been asked to leave schools. We've all been made to feel like our kid is our problem, and, and how did we cause this problem," Gonzalez said. "When you're here, you're with educators who understand your children."

Upcoming fair dates can be found on the fair's website.