FAU leads universities globally with largest financial investment in Israel

Florida Atlantic University's recent expansion of financial ties with Israel makes it the university with the largest investment in Israel in the world, according to the university.

Now investing $8.2 million dollars in Israeli-government backed bonds, FAU joins the ranks of biggest investors to the Middle East nation.

Palm Beach County is the world’s largest local government investor in Israel bonds, with over $700 million invested since the Hamas militants attack two years ago in southern Israel.

"We are building an environment where anyone who steps on to the FAU campus can truly experience what it means to be Jewish in paradise," FAU President Adam Hasner said last week at the Israel Bonds Unity for Israel Reception in Boca Raton.

“The FAU Foundation’s longstanding investment in Israel Bonds has generated secure and reliable revenue to support the university for many years,” said David Kian, interim chief executive officer of the Florida Atlantic University Foundation.

The bonds are held by the FAU Foundation, a non-profit corporation dedicated to furthering the university’s vision and strategic goals.

The FAU Foundation uses earnings from the bonds to help fund the university's Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies. It also supports scholarships, university operations and initiatives requested by the university, according to FAU spokesperson Joshua Glazer.

Natalie La Roche Pietri Some students backed Hasner, citing that the former representative will fight antisemitism on campus.

Hasner is the school's first Jewish president. Since he started the role in February, he said his "intention for Florida Atlantic [is] to become the safest and most welcoming university for Jewish life in America."

At the time of becoming president, many students protested his leadership. Others welcomed it, particularly Jewish students at the school.

At rallies, some students held up signs saying, "Adam Hasner will keep campus safe” and “Jewish students support Adam Hasner.”