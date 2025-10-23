Palm Beach County is once again expanding its financial ties with Israel

Palm Beach County is expanding its financial ties with Israel once again.

County commissioners voted six to zero Oct. 21 to temporarily raise the cap on investments in Israeli government-backed bonds from 15 to 18 percent of the county’s portfolio.

That change will stay in place until late February, when the limit goes back down to 15 percent.

It accounts for a quarter of all Israel Bonds sold globally since the start of the war in Gaza, according to an April 30, 2024 report by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA).

Palm Beach is the world’s largest local government investor in Israel Bonds, with over $700 million invested since the Hamas attack two years ago.

