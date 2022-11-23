It's not quite over yet. What to know about runoff elections in Miami-Dade County

Many of the results of the 2022 midterm elections in South Florida have been counted and certified .

But the election is not yet over. There are still a handful of races in Miami-Dade County where no candidate received the majority of the vote — and where voters can still have their say.

Below, we have compiled the runoff elections taking place in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach and Doral, detailing when they're happening, who's running and how to make sure that your vote counts to the bitter end.

Sunny Isles Beach: Mayor

Runoff Election Date: December 6

Candidates: Dana Goldman (incumbent) vs. Larisa Svechin

The city of Sunny Isles will hold a runoff election the first week of December to choose their next mayor.

Only 37 votes separated incumbent Dana Goldman and former mayor Larisa Svechin during the November 8th general election. Neither candidate received 50% of votes, which is needed for a win.

Svechin led with 43.2% of votes, while Goldman received 42.55%. The two candidates ran against each other last year for the same position after then-mayor George Scholl resigned. Goldman won in a runoff election.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is November 26. Voting on Election Day Dec. 6, takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only at assigned polling places . You can find a sample ballot here .

Miami Beach: Group 2 Commissioner

Runoff Election Date: December 6

Candidates: Laura Dominguez vs. Sabrina Cohen

Miami Beach will have a runoff election on December 6th to fill a commission seat that was left open in June, following the unexpected death of former commissioner Mark Samuelian.

Laura Dominguez — who was Samuelian's partner — received more than 41% of the vote in the November 8, 2022 election. Dominguez said she supports "responsible development" balanced with historic preservation. City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, a critic of wealthy developers’ large buildings on the beach, endorsed Dominguez.

Dominguez will face off Sabrina Cohen, who received more than 31% of the vote. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber endorsed Cohen, who says she supports developing mixed-use residential and work buildings.

The winner will serve the last three years of Samuelian’s term, to the end of 2025. The winner will take office in December. You can find a sample ballot here . And here's where you can vote.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Nov. 26, with a 5 p.m. cutoff. Voting on Election Day Dec. 6, takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only at assigned polling places.

Doral: Mayor, City Council

Runoff Election Date: December 13

Candidates: Christi Fraga vs. Claudia Mariaca (Mayor); Susie Castillo vs. Rafael Pineyro (Council Seat 1); Ivette Gonzalez Petkovich vs. Maureen Porras Gonzalez (Council Seat 2)

Registered voters in Doral will soon choose a new mayor and fill two city council seats in a Dec. 13 runoff election.

None of the candidates in either race received the necessary 50% of votes to win during the November 8th general election.

For mayor, former vice mayor Christi Fraga led with almost 41% of the vote, while council member Claudia Mariaca received about 30% of votes. Fraga had to resign a seat on the Miami-Dade County School Board to run for mayor.

For city council seat 1, Susie Castillo, a Florida International University employee, is running against Rafael Pineyro, a management consultant. Castillo led with almost 44% of votes in the general election.

For city council seat 2, attorney Ivette Gonzalez Petkovich goes against Maureen Porras Gonzalez, who’s the director of the organization Church World Service. Petkovich led with about 43% of the votes in the general election.