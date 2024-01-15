Public forums with WLRN will explore climate change, water quality in South Florida

WLRN is starting the new year with two public events this month to explore the local impact of climate change and of water quality in South Florida.

WLRN-91.3 radio kicks off with environment reporter Jenny Staletovich continuing as moderator of the University of Miami Rosenstiel School’s Climate Café Series. The event on Jan. 17, from 3:30-5 p.m., is the third installment in the current series.

Each Climate Café is designed to be an informative, casual gathering that encourages conversations focused on groundbreaking climate science. The discussions will highlight related research underway at the Rosenstiel School so that, ideally, these innovations can be applied to help our community adapt in a changing climate, according to UM organizers.

The Jan. 17 event looks at “The Future of Climate,” a look back at 2023 and the best available science to plan for the future. The guests are Rosenstiel scientists Ben Kirtman and Brian McNoldy; University of Miami Climate Resilience Academy Executive Director Michael Berkowitz; and, Tiffany Troxler Director, Sea Level Rise Solutions Center, Florida International University.

The event is being held at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, 4600 Rickenbacker Causeway Virginia Key, FL 33149. It is free and open to the public, but you must register in advance.

Ivan Apfel Photography Jenny Staletovich

What’s happening to water quality in South Florida?

At Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, WLRN’s Staletovich will be part of a “Frontiers in Science” panel discussion on Thursday, Jan. 25, to talk about water quality in South Florida.

The panel discussion, hosted by the Florida Atlantic Charles E. Schmidt College of Science, will review the current state of water quality issues in the state of Florida and the responses to them.

In addition to Staletovich, the panel features James M. Sullivan Ph.D., Executive Director, Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute; Todd A. Crowl, Ph.D., Director, Institute of Environment, an FIU Preeminent Program, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Florida International University; Rachel Brewton, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Harmful Algal Blooms Program, Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, Florida Atlantic University; and, V﻿alery E. Forbes, Ph.D., Dean and Professor, Charles E. Schmidt College of Science, Florida Atlantic University, who will moderate.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with the panel discussion, followed by a reception, beginning at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the FAU Student Union, Live Oak Pavilion (Room LO-31B), 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

The event is free of charge, but you must register in advance. Register here.

“Frontiers in Science” has been hosted by the Schmidt College of Science for more than two decades and has become a pillar for communicating and engaging in the sciences within the South Florida community. Learn about Frontiers in Science at FAU here.

