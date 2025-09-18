Florida's summer heat is lingering into the fall, following a national trend

You may have noticed the summer heat is lingering around.

The high for the Tampa area Thursday and Friday is expected to reach 90 degrees. And an analysis shows summertime temperatures are arriving earlier and staying later.

Using data from the National Weather Service between 1970 and 2024, the nonprofit Climate Central reported that out of 246 major cities, 92% had lingering summer heat into the fall.

Across Florida, summer heat has generally been extended by about a week and a half to two weeks.

Meteorologist Shel Winkley calls it "summer creep."

"Let's take the city of Tampa, right? What used to be a general last day around 90 degrees at the tail end of September has now actually been shoved back a full month," he said.

On average, Tampa has added 28 extra days of summer-like temperatures compared to what our parents or grandparents experienced.

Miami added 46 days on average, with the last 90-degree day now occurring around Halloween.

Sarasota, surprisingly, experienced on average seven fewer days of summer-like temps. The last 90-degree day used to be around Oct. 22, but now it's closer to mid-October.

"So, a week earlier than what was used to be experienced," Winkley said. "The geography does play a role here, and there's the potential that even just some early fall rains are helping to bring down those temperatures a little bit more than they used to."

And Gainesville is another interesting case — it's holding steady, so not going up or down in 90-degree days over a long-term average.

"There's the chance that it's just far enough north, and it's inland, so it doesn't have quite as much of an influence from the water as the coastal cities do that may be helping it kind of to hold the line of what we've experienced," Winkley said.

"I think the takeaway there is, if you're looking for fall weather in Florida… take a trip and spend the weekend in Gainesville," Winkley added.

Since the 1970s, Tallahassee has added 16 days of summer-like temperatures, the Fort Myers-Naples area has added 15 days, 8 for Jacksonville and Orlando, 7 in Pensacola, and 6 in West Palm Beach.

"This isn't just pumpkin spice lattes, and this isn't just 'boots with the fur,' right? Like, this does have heat health risks, and maybe not for you. Maybe you are lucky enough to have your air conditioner running a little bit longer into the year, but that's going to hit your wallet more than it used to," Winkley said.

Lingering summer heat can extend not only heat-related health risks, but also seasonal allergies, while lengthening both mosquito and wildfire seasons.

Then there's the coinciding hurricane season, which lasts through November.

If a storm knocks out power, or you need to clean up debris outside, Winkley said you may be exposed to summertime heat.

"Then that causes another impact and another problem, which is trying to make sure that people can get out safely when those temperatures are still at summertime standards," he said.

He added that the burning of coal, oil and methane gas traps heat in the atmosphere.

"That I like to say is essentially adding — if we're going to talk about fall — a flannel shirt around the Earth," Winkley said.

