Miami Beach 'traffic jam' underwater sculpture park launches first installation

Miami’s notoriously bad traffic has reached uncharted territory, with a jam of concrete cars now stretching underwater off the coast of Miami Beach.

Just under two dozen car-shaped artificial reefs are being lowered off the coast of South Beach, between 4th and 5th Street this week. The reason — to create an underwater sculpture park and hybrid reef that organizers called the “first of its kind.”

The underwater sculpture park REEFLINE launched its first installation with a beachside celebration Tuesday afternoon, with the concrete cars in view off of South Beach’s coast. After they are placed on the ocean floor, over 2,000 corals will be planted onto the cars.

Diego Perdomo / WLRN REEFLINE Director of Science Colin Foord speaks to media at a beachside celebration of REEFLINE's first installation at Miami's South Beach Oct. 21, 2025.

Colin Foord, REEFLINE’s director of science, said Florida is at the front lines of climate change, sea level rise and the coral crisis, all coming together for the fourth global coral bleaching event as identified by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The reefs, he said, serve a dual purpose as a living coral laboratory and engaging the public with a new art installation.

“Coral restoration is one of the ways that we can help restore coral reefs,” Foord said to WLRN. “It's raising awareness amongst the broader community that factors like climate change are right here in our own backyard.”

Foord said building artificial reefs is a tightly regulated and controlled activity. Sourcing the corals from Allapattah's Miami Native Coral Lab, Foord said the concrete has been tested and it is safe for Florida's native parrotfish population, which would eat the algae that builds up on underwater concrete and corals.

Courtesy / City of Miami Beach The City of Miami Beach is marking a historic milestone with the first-ever deployment of the REEFLINE, a pioneering underwater sculpture park and hybrid reef designed to blend art, science, and environmental protection. A beachside celebration is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, between 4th and 5th streets.

"They're not going to sink down into the sand," Foord said. "They're not impacting any natural hard bottom or seagrass. A lot has gone into selecting the sites and the design of these cars."

The project took about five years to complete through partnerships with the City of Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County Department of Environmental Resource Management, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Army Corps of Engineers, among others.

Miami Beach City Manager Eric Carpenter said this unprecedented effort required the City of Miami Beach to “create new boxes in the permitting side of things.” Carpenter said he was grateful Miami Beach residents voted to fund this initiative.

Diego Perdomo / WLRN Stakeholders of the underwater sculpture park REEFLINE pose for a photo in Miami's South Beach Oct. 21, 2025.

“I believe that it's always challenging to be a first mover in a space,” Carpenter said to WLRN. “It creates opportunities for others to follow in those footsteps and to continue to do great things for our environment, great things for the South Florida reef system, and great things for the tourism economy here in South Florida.”

REEFLINE Founder and Creative Director Ximena Caminos said she wants audiences to view the seemingly mundane traffic jam as a symbol of hope.

"When we come together, we are so creative and so smart that we can really resolve some of the world's largest problems," Caminos said to WLRN. "Climate change is a manmade problem. And this is a manmade solution."

REEFLINE Executive Director Brandi Reddick said the ultimate goal for this project is to line Miami Beach’s 7-mile coast with installations. With $5 million secured in a grant from the Knight Foundation, REEFLINE hopes to raise $40 million.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 4,476 artificial reefs have been planted along Florida’s coast since the 1940s. Of those reefs, over 300 are made of concrete.