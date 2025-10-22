University of Miami to host forum on crisis facing Florida's coral reef

The University of Miami Rosenstiel School will host a public forum on the collapsing health of Florida’s coral reef, focusing on new scientific approaches to rebuilding the ecosystem’s resilience against climate change and disease.

The event, part of the recurring Climate Café Series, is titled “The Future of Florida’s Coral Reef: New Approaches for Rebuilding Resilience” and will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The discussion will be moderated by veteran journalist Jenny Staletovich, WLRN's Environment Editor.

Florida’s reef tract, the third largest in the world, continues to face catastrophic decline driven by rising ocean temperatures, pollution, and the persistent Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease. Scientists note that traditional restoration alone is insufficient, making the push for genetically enhanced resilience a priority.

The UM forum will explore these cutting-edge strategies, including work pioneered by Rosenstiel School faculty. Key topics will include the development of “Flonduran” corals — cross-bred specimens combining Florida and Honduran elkhorn coral genotypes to improve heat resistance.

The conversation will also cover the study of “urban corals” thriving in extreme environments like the Port of Miami, which may hold genetic clues to natural resistance.

The panel features Rosenstiel School faculty, collaborating scientists from the NOAA Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies, graduate students, and local stakeholders.

The Climate Café Series is designed to bridge the gap between complex research and community understanding of the events shaping South Florida’s future.

