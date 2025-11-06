Why Florida’s corals bleaching crisis matters for us on the mainland, too.

South Florida is home to the only barrier reef in the continental United States. But does it matter to people on land that the corals – like anywhere else in the world — are bleaching? To answer our readers’ questions, we spoke to Shannon Jones, senior director of conservation & biological programs at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami.

D. A. Varela A partially bleached mound coral sits on the reef floor after a mass bleaching event in March 2023 at Cheeca Rocks Reef in Islamorada.

Why does that matter to people in South Florida?

Jones: Coral reefs protect South Florida’s coastlines by reducing wave energy during storms and hurricanes. They’re also vital for marine biodiversity. About a quarter of all ocean species depend on reefs. On land, reefs support jobs in tourism, diving, and fishing, and they help keep our coastal communities safe. When reefs bleach and die, the ripple effects reach far beyond the ocean, especially here in South Florida.

What exactly is coral bleaching?

Jones: Corals have a symbiotic relationship with algae, which gives them their vibrant colors. When the corals get stressed, due to light, heat or pollution, they dispel their algae out into the ocean. When that happens, they become white because they no longer have the algae to give them their color.

Can coral reefs recover once they’ve bleached?

Jones: Yes, but recovery depends on how long the stress lasts and how severe it is. If ocean temperatures return to normal quickly, corals can regain their algae and survive. But repeated bleaching events, or longer ones, like we’re seeing more often now, leave reefs weaker and less resilient.

What can people in South Florida do to help?

Jones: A lot of research is being done to find out how to care for them in the wild, finding genotypes that are more resilient to these heat events. It takes all of us to care about the coral. What individuals can do is to look into local organizations working on protecting our environments in general and see if you can donate your time or money. Our environment is all connected.

This Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity. It was produced as part of a partnership between the Florida International University Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media and the Miami Herald. Cassie Martinez is an FIU journalism student.