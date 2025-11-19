Miami-Dade hits pause on evicting Marjory Stoneman Douglas nature center

Miami-Dade County hit the pause button on an escalating fight with the nature center founded by Marjory Stoneman Douglas, saying in a letter Tuesday that it was rescinding an eviction notice.

“This letter supersedes and effectively rescinds any prior communications from the County on this matter,” Parks Director Christina White wrote.

The county parks department sparked the fight in August when it notified the Biscayne Nature Center — housed in a building that Douglas helped raise money to construct — that its programming license was due to expire this month. The letter to the center’s longtime director, Theodora Long, ordered the nonprofit that provides free environmental programs to school kids to pack up and leave.

In the months that followed, tension escalated. Long said county officials refused to disclose details about plans for the building located in Crandon Park and overlooking a protected coastal hammock leading to Bear Cut. In a budget approved in September, the county said it hoped to raise yearly revenues from the small center to $1 million, which has traditionally provided free or low-cost camps, hikes and other programs for students.

After Long said she asked the county to withdraw the eviction letter, the county instead offered to extend the deadline by 45 days, further angering Long and her board of trustees.

Long argued the county had no authority to order the center to leave the building, which is owned by the school district, which leases the park land from the county. Last week, Long provided WLRN a copy of a contract between the school district and the center entered in 2006 to provide alternative environmental programming. Long said the agreement remains in effect for the building it owns. School district officials did not respond to a text asking about the contract.

White said the center will now be allowed to continue operating under a “holdover” provision in the agreement as the county works with the center to hammer out a new programming arrangement. “The County is committed to working towards a new agreement to allow the continued beneficial relationship between the County and the Center,” White said.

Uncertainty over future

The uncertainty over the center's future was beginning to jeopardize the nonprofit center's funding, said board chair Mark Diaz.

In a letter sent to county officials last week, attorney Alan Fein — hired by the center to defend it — warned the county was overstepping the powers of the programming agreement.

“Neither the License nor any other document empowers the County to evict the Center from the home it built,” Fein wrote. “The letter fails to cite a single source that remotely suggests that the County has a scintilla of power or authority to evict the Center from the premises it built and has operated from for decades.”

Fein also warned that the county could face costly legal fees.

“We will seek damages to compensate the Center for the profound effects of the County's strangely lawless behavior,” Fein wrote.