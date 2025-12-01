Unpack your binoculars. Audubon's Christmas Bird Count is almost here

Calling all bird lovers. The National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count gets underway Dec. 14.

Whether you’re a backyard birder counting avian visitors at your feeder or an avid birder with a Life List, now is your chance to contribute to one of the longest, most continuous scientific data sets in history.

The count was started more than a century ago as a way to get birders in the field amid annual migrations. Over the years, the three-week bird count has helped reveal countless secrets. Last year, counters across Florida documented good news and bad news . Vagrant flamingos swept ashore by Hurricane Idalia during the summer had managed to survive months later. But only a few Whooping Cranes were spotted despite efforts to revive the population.

The counts are organized around “circles” where volunteers fan out to document birds. South Florida has nearly three dozen circles between the Dry Tortugas and the Everglades, ranging from rural farm fields to urban condo canyons.