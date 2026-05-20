Florida Cabinet officers give warning as peak wildfire season is only beginning

With severe drought conditions and more than 2,100 fires in Florida spread across 135,000 acres just since January, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and other top state officials offered warnings to Floridians Tuesday as the peak of the state’s wildfire season approaches.

Those officials noted that most of the fires have been man-made, but with thunderstorms now returning on a more regular basis as summer kicks in, that will bring lighting and likely result in more fires.

“The predictive services, they’ve been correct all along, and they’re now predicting Florida to be in drought conditions, high fire danger, and higher fire activity through the end of July and into August now,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan during a press conference at the Withlacoochee Training Center in Brooksville.

“So folks, we’ve already been into this for four-and-a-half months, and we’re looking at another two-and-a-half months ahead of us. And it’ s a long season.”

Wilton Simpson via Florida Dept of Agriculture and Consumer Services The leading causes of fires so far in 2026 in Florida have backyard fires or arson, said Simpson.

“We’ve had many fires started this year from backyard fires getting out of hand,” he said. “People throwing cigarettes out windows and things that sometimes we take for granted, but have started and turned into many hundreds if not thousands of acres of fire this year.”

More than half the state — 37 counties — have burn bans in effect, according to the Florida Forest Service. Violators are subject to a $500 fine, up to 60 days in county jail, or both.

The surfeit of fires comes as the state has been suffering from drought-like conditions for months now, the worst since 2012, according to NASA. As of Thursday, most counties in Florida are either experiencing “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought,” as described by the U.S Drought Monitor.

No fireworks for America’s 250th ?If the state doesn’t receive substantial rain in June, Simpson warned, firework demonstrations may need to be curtailed on the 4th of July, which this year commemorates America’s 250th birthday.

“You are talking about, obviously, potentially hundreds of thousands of people going out and doing fireworks, you can put the entire state on fire in one evening all over the state at one time,” he said.

“So, I think it’s going to be very important as we get closer to the 4th of July. We all love the 250th celebration we’re going to have this year, but we probably ought to be considering alternatives. And, of course if we’re blessed with rain, a big rain or plenty of rain in June, maybe all of that will change. But it’s something that people should certainly be planning for. In all communities.”

Simpson and Dolan said the public needs to take control by building a “defensible space” around their homes or businesses, clearing brush, and making sure their roofs and gutters are cleared. As is the case when preparing for hurricanes, Floridians should have a “five-minute plan” about what they would need to take with them if they have to quickly evacuate.

Attorney General James Uthmeier and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia also spoke during the press conference. Uthmeier warned that anyone found guilty of committing arson is subject to five years behind bars and serious fines.

Florida law says that any person “who possesses, manufactures, transports, or disposes of a fire bomb with intent” to damage by fire or explosion any structure or property is guilty of a felony of the third degree, which could result in five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

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