FWC encourages children with school fishing clubs

Schools are hoping children will enjoy learning a different type of "on line" activity by taking part in fishing clubs when classrooms reopen next month.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is teaming up with fishing gear manufacturers to encourage a teacher, coach, or parent to sponsor a group of children who want to learn to fish and be good stewards of the aquatic environment.

The sponsor will organize a fishing club or team, then teach students core angling skills from a state-provided curriculum, hold group meetings, and, of course, go fishing.

FWC staff will work with each school to help provide a successful fishing club. This goal is to teach students how to become confident and responsible anglers through lessons on ethical angling, conservation, Florida's aquatic habitats, how to use basic fishing gear, and good-sport fishing concepts.

Throughout the year, children will take part in a friendly competition between schools, earn points for catching different types of fish, perform beach cleanups, and create a club project that helps the environment.

Brick-and-mortar public, private, and charter schools statewide are eligible.

A limited number of free rods and reels, lures and line, is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sponsors can go to WGCU.org to sign up when registration begins on August 20 at 8 a.m.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

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